Trainer Matt Jenkins is on the cusp of a significant achievement, preparing to saddle his inaugural runner in a Stakes race at Sandown this Saturday, provided the track conditions remain suitable with minimal rain.

The horse in focus is Prestige Lucky, a four-year-old colt who is unbeaten in two career starts and possesses considerable untapped potential. He is slated to compete in the Listed Village Stakes, a 1200-metre event.

Jenkins, who has been operating his own stable for just over twelve months, previously shared a training partnership with David Brideoake for two and a half seasons before Brideoake’s retirement from the sport.

He has since established a stable at Cranbourne, largely comprising ‘Prestige’ horses owned by Hong Kong-based Mr Yeung. Jenkins highlighted the success of Prestige Forever, who delivered a Stakes victory at Moonee Valley in 2025 for Brideoake and himself, and expressed his gratitude for Mr Yeung’s steadfast support since commencing his independent training career.

The transition to training solo has been demanding for Jenkins, who has registered eight winners from 54 runners. However, a marked improvement is evident this season, with six victories from 19 starts.

Jenkins is optimistic that Prestige Lucky can be his ticket to the top tier of racing, though he is uncertain whether this elevation will occur this campaign or the next.

Prestige Lucky made a striking debut at Morphettville last month, triumphing over Confucious Flyer, who subsequently set a new 1000m course record at Morphettville. His second outing saw the Jenkins-trained galloper defeat Sea Poem at Bendigo, a mare who has since gone on to record a win.

“I believe the horse has the capability to be good enough to compete at that (Listed) level, whether it is this preparation or next time,” Jenkins said.

“It’s been a matter of being quite awkward to place him being a four-year-old and being so lightly raced and unbeaten.

“There are still a few things to take into consideration before we decide to run, including how much rain.”

Jenkins revealed that Prestige Lucky’s development had taken him by surprise. The son of Lucky Vega initially started his career with Brideoake and Jenkins before a period with trainer Matt Laurie.

“The day I opened my stable he came to me,” Jenkins stated.

“I gave him a prep and a trial but then he started feeling his shins a little bit.

“He was quite a heavy horse and a colt for quite a long time, so we gelded him and gave him a break.

“He flew under the radar a little bit. He was a quiet, reserved horse, gave no trouble and all his trackwork was pretty mediocre, for lack of a better term, and there was never a point in time until he trialled that I thought there might be something there.

“He had a trial on Monday and went really well, and Ben Allen said he continues to improve.

“He’s taking on older and more furnished horses, so he is being thrown in at the deep end to some extent (on Saturday), but the hardest part is placing him at the moment.

“You want to strike while the iron is hot and worst-case scenario is if he’s not up to them, he might go for a break and we’ll try next time around, or we find a benchmark race if he wasn’t competitive on Saturday, so there will be no harm done.”

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