Trainer Matt Smith has until Thursday afternoon to decide which Cup race Anythink Goes will tackle this weekend, but regardless of the choice, the veteran galloper continues to be a strong advertisement for the trainer’s Luskin Park facility.

Anythink Goes has been accepted for the ATC Cup (2000m) at Rosehill on Saturday and the Traralgon Cup (1900m) in Victoria a day later. If he is to contest the latter, he will need to depart Sydney on Thursday evening.

Smith was still considering his options at the time of writing. However, with a Wyong Cup (2100m) placing in September and a last-start second to Jamberoo in the Little Dance (1600m), what is clear is his eight-year-old is racing in great heart.

“He’s going really well, and he could be hard to beat. I’m trying to place him to win one on the way to the paddock,” Smith said. “He was super in the Wyong Cup. He’s knocking on the door.”

Anythink Goes’ impending break has been well earned.

The gelding kicked off his current campaign in April and will be lining up for his 14th start of the preparation this weekend.

The Warwick Farm-based Smith indicated that longevity is the reason he purchased the Luskin Park facility in rural NSW several years ago.

“That’s what we do, we keep them going here,” he quipped. “Every second or third run, they’re up at the farm for ten days, then back again for a couple more runs. The whole idea of that farm was for this purpose, where we could try to keep horses going rather than having to spell them all the time after a few runs. It works. I don’t worry so much about the length of time they’ve been in work anymore. Overseas, the horses are in work for twelve months. They don’t spell at all. They can stay in work and still fire. We just have to modify what we’re doing here to keep them going.”

Anythink Goes’ past two runs have been over a mile, and Smith suggests he will appreciate a distance rise and rain-affected ground.

Smith will also have Autumn Winter in the Stowe Australian Handicap (1800m) at Rosehill, with the stayer on his way to longer races. Maybe Moet and Show Business are acceptors for the Rosehill Bowling Club Handicap (1100m).

Maybe Moet won’t run from the outside alley unless there are several scratchings, while Show Business is given an each-way chance from her low draw in five.

“Last time in we just couldn’t find the right rhythm in the prep. There were little setbacks and things, and then she’d get upset,” Smith said of Show Business. “It was start and stop, so I wouldn’t take much notice of last prep with her. I think she’s a city class mare. She has always shown she is, and she is already racing better. She’s in good shape.”

Betting markets for the ATC Cup are now open at leading online bookmakers.