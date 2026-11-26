Co-trainer Grant Williams stated that his decision was not based on Ladies Pro’s perceived inability to reach the standard required for the Railway Stakes, but rather on a strategic approach to prepare her for major races in 2027. While the possibility of the four-year-old mare contesting Western Australia’s premier 1600m race was considered around July, the team holds the conviction that Ladies Pro has the inherent capacity to perform successfully on the eastern side of the country if she maintains her current upward trajectory at Ascot this Saturday.

Ladies Pro is scheduled to jump from barrier 10 in the Listed Jungle Dawn Classic (1400m), with Blake Shinn confirmed as the rider, a pairing that pleases Williams, marking their reunion for the first time since March 2025.

“Oh yeah,” was his concise confirmation of the partnership.

“She is assigned a favourable weight this week at 58.5-kilos and has drawn wide, but she is a very nice mare, and Blake Shinn’s involvement is a definite asset.

“She certainly presented as a Railway Stakes type of horse, but we felt her last preparation placed considerable strain on her. It turns out we could have potentially aimed for that race, but we decided to opt for the less demanding route of the mares’ race series this campaign.

“We considered it in a similar vein to how we handled Alsephina.”

Alsephina achieved Group 2 success in Melbourne and was placed in the Group 1 Toorak Handicap (1600m) at Caulfield. Blake Shinn also rode Alsephina in her last race for the stable.

“She will enjoy a proper spell after this campaign, and we will target a carnival for her next year. She is unequivocally a mare with the potential to travel,” Williams commented.

“She possesses all the qualities of the superior horses we have trained, so we will proceed through this carnival and then reassess. However, I believe that to be competitive interstate, they must first achieve Group 1 victories here in Perth. Therefore, we will navigate this carnival and the subsequent one before deciding on future plans.”

Williams mentioned that carrying 60-kilos should not be an issue for the mare, nor should overcoming her barrier draw.

“She is not an exceptionally large filly, but she is quite strong, and the 60-kilos has not presented a barrier to her success before,” Williams stated.

“In mares’ grade, this appears to be a very fitting race for her.”

The Williams training partnership had previously won the Jungle Dawn Classic with Silverstream in 2016.

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