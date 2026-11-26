The Sandown Cup has navigated a complex history of identity changes.

Originally a 2400m race, it was rebranded as the Sandown Classic, a weight-for-age contest from 1999, before its transformation into the Zipping Classic in 2011.

The Sandown Cup, as it is currently known, was revived in 2012 with a 3200m distance and was held on Sandown Guineas Day, falling a week after the conclusion of Melbourne Cup week.

This schedule remained in place until a programming alteration saw the Sandown Guineas meeting relocated to Caulfield and moved to the latter part of November.

After a two-year period at Caulfield, the Sandown Cup returned to its traditional venue at Sandown, though it was scheduled for the middle of the year.

This year, the Sandown Cup is back in the final week of the spring carnival, attracting a field of 14 runners, prominently featuring Vauban, a seasoned Melbourne Cup competitor.

Autumn Mystery, a galloper who had been targeted for a Melbourne Cup bid, is now set to race on Saturday with Craig Williams in the saddle.

Trainer Rory Hunter conceded that preparing a Derby-placed three-year-old for the Melbourne Cup was a formidable task, but he anticipates that Saturday’s 3200m event could open up avenues to other prestigious staying races in subsequent years.

“Everyone wants to have a crack at the Melbourne Cup, but our bloke is still a young horse,” Hunter commented. “He was a three-year-old coming into his four-year-old season which can be very tough, and you are racing in tougher grades after coming through Derby preparations trying to find where you sit. We gave him a pretty solid preparation without winning a race, but he wasn’t too far away from some of the best of them. Having a crack at the Sandown Cup on Saturday, 3200 metres for the first time will give us a look to see where we can place him next year.”

Hunter admitted that the spring campaign was marred by a series of unfortunate barrier draws.

However, for Saturday’s race, Autumn Mystery has secured a favourable draw, starting from barrier one.

“He’s been a horse that has been unlucky with barriers and through that we have had to go back and ride the horse quiet to finish off the best we can,” Hunter explained. “I think this sort of race will suit him on Saturday. It’s about where his ability is at the moment. We will most likely get pretty testing ground come Saturday with the rain that is forecast, so that will be a test for most horses, but our horse is fit, and sound, and well, and he galloped well during the week. He was as strong as anything in the race on Melbourne Cup Day, so I don’t think the trip will worry and we got lucky to have someone like Craig Williams aboard. His experience is huge in races like this.”

Consider placing a bet on the race using online bookmakers.