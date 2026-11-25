A significant development has been announced at Australian Bloodstock, one of the nation’s most successful horse syndication companies, with director Luke Murrell set to step away from the organisation after nearly two decades.

Murrell, who co-founded the business in 2009 with fellow director Jamie Lovett, has been a central figure in developing the international bloodstock connections that enabled them to secure horses like the Melbourne Cup winners Protectionist in 2014 and Gold Trip in 2022.

In a statement announcing his departure, Murrell shared that he and his wife Sharyn, who has also been a vital part of the Hunter-based company, are embarking on a new phase in their lives.

“Sharyn and I have given Australian Bloodstock an enormous part of our lives, and we’re incredibly proud of what we’ve helped achieve,” Murrell stated.

“For Sharyn and me, it’s time to enjoy a different chapter of our lives, and we leave with enormous pride, gratitude and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Australian Bloodstock’s impressive track record includes over 1100 race victories, with 17 Group One triumphs, and their horses have amassed prize money exceeding $99.6 million.

Despite the departure of Murrell, Lovett remains confident that Australian Bloodstock will continue its successful trajectory, upholding its “commitment to identifying quality thoroughbreds around the world.”

“While this marks the end of an important chapter, I’m incredibly excited about what lies ahead,” Lovett remarked.

“Australian Bloodstock has a fantastic foundation, a wonderful group of owners, and an outstanding network of trainers and industry contacts.

“We want to keep finding great horses, competing in the biggest races, and creating experiences and memories for our owners.”

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