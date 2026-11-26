The importance of distance has been a recurring theme in the limited career of Swan Dance, and it appears to be her greatest asset.

Following victories at Murray Bridge and Gawler to begin her current racing preparation, Swan Dance is set to compete in the Sportsbet Race Previews Handicap (1990m) at Morphettville Parks this Saturday, aiming for her third consecutive win.

Gary Boyce, the trainer of Swan Dance, based in Murray Bridge, has stated that he has never encountered a horse with the lung capacity of this five-year-old mare, who has won two of her seven starts.

Swan Dance commenced her career over 1516m at Gawler earlier in the year, securing a placing. This was followed by further placings at Casterton, the synthetic track at Ballarat, Morphettville, and Balaklava before she was spelled.

This preparation saw Swan Dance score first-up over 1800m at Murray Bridge before stepping up to 2121m at Gawler.

“She’s still not fully furnished yet, but what she has done this time in is pretty good,” Boyce said. “She keeps improving every start and she’s probably got the biggest set of lungs on a horse that I’ve ever worked with before. She will get over 2500 (metres) or further, I believe. She’ll stay all day.”

The training regime includes significant stamina work: “At Murray Bridge we have the hill track there and most days she’ll go up there twice and then go to the pool and swim a few laps as well. She’s got a huge base fitness, and we hardly ever gallop her.”

Boyce mentioned that there are suitable staying races over 2500m approaching, and he harbours ambitions of targeting the Adelaide Cup in March, though he is realistic about the significant progression required.

“You would love to (go to the Adelaide Cup), but you still have to step up a fair few grades before then,” Boyce explained. “With her staying capacity, I think she would run out the trip no worries, it’s just whether the class is on her side or not. We’ll try and pick off as many races as we can with her and place her where we think she can win. We’ll keep the same structure with her after each run, out to the paddock for four days, then back into the stables.”

Boyce described the mare’s recovery process, noting that after each race, Swan Dance enjoys a four-day spell in the paddock before returning to the stable to prepare for her next assignment.

“She’s as bright as a button this week and she should be in for a very good showing on Saturday,” Boyce concluded.

With her evident staying power and current winning form, Swan Dance looks a strong proposition for Saturday’s race, and many are keen to back her via racing betting markets.