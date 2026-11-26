Jockey Dylan Gibbons is celebrating a memorable carnival, having captured his third significant race win of the spring, and is keen to translate this success into the off-season.

Global Goal, trained by John Sargent, carried Gibbons to victory in the Group 1 Flight Stakes (1600m), adding to his career highlights which also include wins in the Russell Balding Stakes (1300m) aboard Pericles and Little Dance (1600m) with Jamberoo.

“It has been great. At the start of the carnival, I was hoping Thebudgiesmugla or Global Goal could get to a nice race,” Gibbons stated. “Obviously, ‘Budgie’ didn’t have a great prep, but Global Goal got the Group One and another Group One placing. Add in all the little extras I got, and they were bonuses. I probably went a bit above where I set the bar, so that’s always good.”

Gibbons has maintained his strong form and is set to ride a competitive field at Rosehill on Saturday, led by the in-form Polyglot in the Listed Starlight Stakes (1100m).

Polyglot has transformed its career from an uncertain starter to a consistent winner, with four victories in its last seven starts. Gibbons piloted the horse to its latest win on Melbourne Cup Day at Randwick, where Polyglot showed grit to hold off the closing Signor Tortoni.

“He was labelled a non-winner there for a bit, but it was a tough win the other day,” Gibbons explained. “He seems to be loving his racing, and he’s giving 110 per cent. I tried to save him for one run. I didn’t want to hit the front that early, obviously, still anticipating how genuine he was. But to his credit, he was in for the fight, and I like that he got away from the other horse late.”

With an advantageous barrier draw in gate two for the Rosehill race, Polyglot is poised to achieve its first black-type victory. Gibbons’ other rides include You Whang, a mare trained by Kris Lees, in the Listed ATC Cup (2000m), following a respectable performance in the Group 2 Matriarch Stakes (2000m) at Flemington on November 7.

Explore the latest racing odds and betting markets for the Starlight Stakes with Australian betting sites.