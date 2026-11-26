Tulloch Lodge is preparing a well-rounded team for the Festival Stakes meeting at Rosehill, featuring an exciting juvenile on debut, a seasoned campaigner, and a recent recruit.

Rotagilla will represent the stable in the Group 3 Festival Stakes (1500m), his second start for trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott after an unplaced run at Newcastle.

The five-year-old gelding’s first-up effort was over 1300m, a distance considered short of his best, as he has won up to 1800m. Bott expects him to improve significantly from Saturday’s run.

“He’s a horse that improves into his ‘prep’, and I still feel there is good improvement to come off Saturday’s race,” Bott said. “It’s a good test for him in that grade this early on, but he is progressing well and still open to further improvement.”

A solid performance could see connections consider a start in summer features like The Ingham (1600m) at Randwick on December 12 and the Summer Cup (2000m) on Boxing Day.

“Those types of races are where we’d love to see him get to deeper into the prep,” Bott added. “They are some nice, big targets if he can step up and keep showing the necessary improvement. They’re there to have a look at for sure.”

Major Beel, the 2023 Derby winner and a stable mainstay, will aim to defend his title in the ATC Cup (2000m). Bott believes the gelding is now ready for the suitable journey.

“That’s the key for him, he’s at his right distance now, and this is one of the races he has been targeted around for the prep. This and those Cup races going forward,” Bott confirmed.

However, the primary interest will likely focus on the yard’s debutante, Infallible, a $180,000 Magic Millions yearling who steps out in the Local Pools and Spa Sprint (1100m).

The Hellbent filly has achieved two impressive trial wins and, despite drawing barrier 12, Bott anticipates a bold showing.

“She has done everything asked of her so far in her trials and in her work at home, so she’s ready to go to the races,” Bott said. “It’s a nice starting point for her. She’s a filly we’d like to see qualify and try to get up to the Magic Millions, so this is a nice, important first step for her first time out. She’s pretty adaptable, but she has been fast in what we’ve seen from her. She’s going to have to use every bit of that to help offset that draw.”

Infallible is currently the $2.30 favourite, a significant move from her opening quote of $3.50.

Punters interested in the debutante’s chances can explore the latest betting markets for the race on Australian betting sites.