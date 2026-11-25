A demanding staying test may still be on the cards for Sir Delius, the Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner, but it will not be in Hong Kong.

Trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott had been contemplating whether to extend the gelding to the 2400m of the Hong Kong Vase or keep him at a middle-distance for the Hong Kong Cup (2000m), ultimately favouring the latter.

“It’s all systems go to Hong Kong now, and he will target the Cup,” Bott confirmed.

“We’ve always felt he’d be very effective over the 2400 metres, and we’ve never really gotten the chance to give him a proper test over that distance in Australia.

“But the reality is, he hasn’t run over that distance since the Arc (in 2024), and he’d be going up against some quality horses out of Europe, so we weren’t sure it was the right time to be testing him.

“His form and figures over 2000 metres saw him being very well placed in the Cup, and there are less variables to contend with.

“Maybe in the autumn we might look to test him over that trip again, the 2400 metres.”

Sir Delius, the only horse to have defeated Autumn Glow when relegating her to third in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m) during the Sydney autumn carnival, has taken some time to hit his best form this spring.

However, a last-start third in the Champions Stakes (2000m) at Flemington on November 7 signalled he was nearing a return to peak condition. He then completed a solid barrier trial workout with regular rider Craig Williams at Warwick Farm on Tuesday, winning his 1203m heat by almost five lengths.

“I wanted to give him a nice hit-out to see where he was off the back of that last run, and it had been a while between races for him, so he needed a decent test again before getting on the plane,” Bott stated.

“He passed everything we wanted to see. He was sharp, his demeanour on the day was good, he was good in his action and pulled up well.

“Craig is going to ride him in the Cup. He came up and trialled him, and he’s had a lot of experience in Hong Kong, on the big days as well, and a lot of success.”

Sir Delius is scheduled to depart for Hong Kong on Monday, with the Hong Kong International Races set for Sha Tin on December 13.

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