The ultimate aim for the speedy gelding Roselyn’s Star is the Magic Millions carnival at the Gold Coast, though his immediate focus is on his first-up appearance in the Starlight Stakes.

This dual black-type winner put in a competitive fifth-place finish behind the subsequent Everest heroine Tempted in the Concorde Stakes (1000m) on September 5. Assessing that the horse was a notch below the top-class sprinters, trainers John O’Shea and Tom Charlton opted to give him a break before targeting the off-season feature races.

The first of these races takes place on Saturday at Rosehill, where Roselyn’s Star is among the 11 acceptors for the Listed Starlight Stakes (1100m), a venue where he has recorded two of his four career wins.

“He’ll go to the Starlight, and work towards a Magic Millions,” Charlton stated.

“He looks great. Everyone is happy with him at home, and he’s been trialling up well.

“We’ve spaced his runs. He appreciates a bit of space, or at least, he did when he was younger.”

The five-year-old has demonstrated consistent performance throughout his career, with four wins and six placings from 13 starts.

Zac Lloyd will partner the horse from barrier four, and assuming all goes to plan, Roselyn’s Star will be targeted towards the $1 million Magic Millions The Syndicate (1100m) on January 9.

While the horse has historically performed well when raced sparingly, his maturation means connections are not hesitant to consider a seven-day back-up, and they will also evaluate the Magic Millions Snippets (1200m) on January 16.

“He’s a Magic Millions horse, so that dictates our preparation a bit,” Charlton explained.

“There’s a syndicate race, which is a week before the main day, and there’s the Snippets on the main day. He could maybe do both. It’s an option.”

The Starlight Stakes has attracted a strong field, featuring King’s Secret, a half-brother to Private Eye, the capable sprinter Disneck, and the in-form runner Polyglot.

Roselyn’s Star will be one of three Rosehill runners for the stable, accompanied by the two-year-old filly Whisper, a daughter of Astern making her debut after winning her most recent barrier trial, and the lightly-raced gelding Tuscany, who resumes in the Rosehill Bowling Club Handicap (1100m).

Check out the latest online bookmakers for the best available betting markets for the Starlight Stakes.