The Calvin and Tony McEvoy stable has its bases covered with their two entries for the Listed Merson Cooper Stakes at Sandown.

The 1000-metre dash scheduled for Saturday has been a launching pad for debutant winners in three of the last seven years. This year, the race returns to Sandown having been staged at Caulfield for the previous five runnings.

The most recent victors of the Merson Cooper Stakes at Sandown were Hanseatic in 2019 and Anamoe in 2020.

Hanseatic, who was on debut, went on to win the Blue Diamond lead-up races before securing second place in Melbourne’s premier juvenile championship. Anamoe, whose first start was a month earlier, eventually claimed nine Group 1 triumphs.

Royal Press and Noctis are the McEvoy stable’s representatives in Saturday’s race, with 13 out of the 15 acceptors stepping out for the very first time.

Royal Press, a colt by Alabama Express, is the most experienced of the youngsters, having raced twice and finished second on each occasion.

Soldi, a winner at Flemington during the Melbourne Cup Carnival, got the better of Royal Press on debut at Caulfield. Royal Press subsequently finished second in the Maribyrnong Plate on Melbourne Cup Day.

“The form’s strong, he’s a bloody nice horse,” Tony McEvoy stated.

“He sadly just hasn’t been able to put a win away, but he’s been knocking on the door.

“He’s held his form at home really well, so we believe he’s still got something to offer.

“He’s built like a powerhouse. He’s built like a two-year-old and he is a two-year-old, so now’s his time. He’s a perfectly sound horse, so he’s loving life at the moment.”

Like Royal Press, Noctis, a colt by Pierata, races in the distinctive Yulong colours and enters Saturday’s race following two jump-outs at Flemington.

McEvoy mentioned that Noctis, who is debuting, would likely benefit from the race experience and further development.

“He just needs to have a race or two this fellow and then get put aside,” McEvoy said.

“But he’s up and going and ready.

“They haven’t been strong his jump-outs, he hasn’t really been off the bit, but we’ve quite liked him.

“He looks like he’s got a bit of ability.

“He’s a long stretchy sort of fellow that will get better with a bit of time, but he’s sound and well and has handled his jump-outs well so we thought why not take him to the races.”

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