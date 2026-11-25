Trainer Joe Pride has no concerns about racing Estadio Mestalla in the 2026 Festival Stakes with just seven days between runs, though his opinion might alter should the gelding finish as runner-up.

Estadio Mestalla, a winner of eight races from 45 starts, has been placed second on an additional 13 occasions. This statistic reminds Pride of the former popular galloper Tom Melbourne.

“Tom Melbourne ran fourteen seconds. This horse is on thirteen, and I don’t want another one,” Pride explained.

Tom Melbourne was perhaps best known for his ability to find ways to be beaten. While Pride did not train him, he did prepare another horse, Earnest Ernest, who was a frequent placegetter.

However, the Warwick Farm horseman took care to point out that Estadio Mestalla was a more genuine competitor than his former charge.

“Earnest Ernest, he ran twelve. He could run a second too. An old thief, he was,” Pride commented. “I don’t think this horse is a thief at all. A lot of horses who run second, they get a bad reputation. I reckon Estadio Mestalla is super genuine, he has just found one better too many times.”

Remarkably, Tom Melbourne does not hold the record for the most runner-up finishes. That honour appears to belong to Pereille from Queensland, who has recorded 16 and counting.

Setting aside the bridesmaid finishes, Pride is heading to Rosehill with Estadio Mestalla for Saturday’s Festival Stakes (1500m), confident the gelding is well-placed to challenge.

The last time the gelding raced on a seven-day turnaround, he finished second to Gringotts in the 2025 The Gong (1600m). He is coming off an eighth-place finish to the same horse last weekend after encountering a more demanding run.

“He’s a really good horse on the back up,” Pride stated. “We were hoping to jump and get near the front last week, but he ended up posted. I thought he ran well. He only got beaten a couple of lengths, so it was a good run. This race is a decent little drop in grade. Jim and Greg Lee’s horse (favourite Glorious Moments) is a really nice horse, but other than that, he’s beaten these horses before. He loves Rosehill, and I like him from the good draw.”

Estadio Mestalla has drawn well in barrier five. If he performs as anticipated, Pride has not ruled out the possibility of running him in next month’s The Ingham (1600m) at Randwick.

The eight-year-old gelding has contested The Ingham twice previously, and his most recent result? You guessed it – a second to Yorkshire last year.

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