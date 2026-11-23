Jockey Tyler Schiller has suggested that Theblade might show improvement when competing over increased distances.

Co-trainer Michael Hawkes has accepted jockey Tyler Schiller’s advice and intends to extend the talented gelding Theblade’s race distance as connections seek to reignite his form.

Having recorded an impressive victory over 1200m when first-up in September, Theblade has subsequently finished in the midfield pack in his past two starts. These were in the Russell Balding Stakes (1300m) and a benchmark race over the identical trip on the undercard of The Hunter at Newcastle.

Schiller, who has been aboard for all these runs, has conveyed that the five-year-old colt appears to be wanting more ground as his preparation unfolds.

“He gave me the feel the other day he was ‘douring’ off a bit, so I said to Michael, he feels like a miler,” Schiller said.

“They’ve found a 1500 for him and fingers crossed, that sparks him back up.

“His first-up run was so electric, and he hasn’t quite shown it his last couple of runs.”

Theblade is among 19 nominations for Saturday’s Group 3 Festival Stakes (1500m) at Rosehill. The race is headlined by Linebacker, a charge of John O’Shea and Tom Charlton.

However, Linebacker is unlikely to take his place in the field, with Charlton stating they are inclined to keep him fresh for The Ingham (1600m) at Randwick on December 12. This follows a flat performance when midfield in the Five Diamonds (1800m) last start.

“He will probably just trial and go to the Ingham,” Charlton declared.

“He looks pretty right, and he’s quite a good fresh horse.

“He put a lot in and was a bit flat the other day, so we want to try to have him peaking on the big day.”

The Festival Stakes is a traditional precursor to next month’s The Ingham (1600m) at Randwick and will feature as one of three black-type races on Saturday’s program, alongside the Listed Starlight Stakes (1100m) and the ATC Cup (2000m).

Eighteen horses have been entered for the Starlight Stakes, including Jedibeel, while the ATC Cup has attracted 17 nominations, with Wootton Vernon being a notable entrant.

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