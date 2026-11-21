Awesome Boy’s success in the Group 3 R.J. Peters Stakes at Ascot, expertly ridden by Louis, marked his first black-type achievement and secured him a valuable ride in the Group 1 Railway Stakes.

For a jockey who intimately understands the sacrifices necessary just to participate, the magnitude of the occasion was difficult to fully express.

“We went from can’t get a ride in a maiden and now we’ve got a Group 1 ride,” Louis stated. “This is how life goes, but I’m very, very grateful.”

This victory was more than just another win for the jockey hailing from Mauritius.

Louis has dedicated years to pursuing opportunities while confronting one of racing’s most challenging battles: maintaining his weight despite being naturally tall for a jockey.

The less glamorous aspects of his profession were evident less than 24 hours before his significant breakthrough.

“I was still yesterday jogging on the road, sweating, with my sweat gear on,” Louis recalled. “This morning I was watching all the races in my bath, sweating more, watching what I eat and trying to do everything properly. Obviously I’m a bit tall to be a jockey, but I love what I do and that’s my passion.”

This level of commitment has become a routine part of his life.

Louis conveyed that the core lesson throughout his career has been simple: there are no easy routes.

“You need to be more dedicated than everybody,” he said. “Getting in the sweat gear and sweating, for me it’s a lifestyle. Sometimes you don’t want to do it, but once you do it you feel good. There’s only one way. It’s hard work every time. Hard work, hard work. Sometimes it’s hard, but it does eventually pay off.”

On Saturday, this dedication paid dividends on one of WA racing’s premier stages.

Even Louis hadn’t anticipated the full extent of the result as Awesome Boy approached the home turn.

“At the 600 metre I was saying to myself, if we get beat, at least the horse has probably finished top three or top four,” he admitted. “But in the straight he changed leg and I still felt like we had a bit more to go. I couldn’t hear anybody. We hit the winning post first and it was a very, very great emotion. I didn’t know how to behave. I’d never been in that moment, in that situation.”

Louis was quick to shift the focus to trainer Bruce Kay, whose belief provided him with the chance he had been anticipating.

“Especially Bruce, for his trust in me. I will never thank him enough,” he expressed.

The win also prompted Louis to reflect on his extended journey from Mauritius to Western Australia and the individuals who assisted him in building a career in racing.

He arrived from the island nation with minimal resources but considerable ambition.

“It was a long way to get here and this is what makes it very, very special,” he stated.

Years of early trackwork, intensive training sessions, strict dietary regimes, and unwavering persistence have now led Louis to an opportunity he once only dreamed of: securing a Group 3 win, becoming a black-type jockey, and most importantly, earning a ride in the upcoming Group 1 Railway Stakes.

For Louis, this achievement likely serves as the ultimate testament to the philosophy that has propelled him: hard work eventually leads to success.

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