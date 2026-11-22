Trainer Gavin Bedggood is preparing for a career highlight as his talented galloper Kingswood is set to compete in Hong Kong at the international racing festival.

The Caulfield Cup winner has officially accepted an invitation to run in the Hong Kong International Vase, a 2400-metre contest scheduled to take place at Sha Tin on December 13.

For Bedggood, a trip to Hong Kong to witness a race meeting had always been a personal aspiration, a long-held ambition.

Now, he will experience the thrill of being a participant on the world stage.

“Hong Kong has been on my bucket list for a long time just to go over there and go to a meeting,” Bedggood commented.

“To be going over there with a horse, it’s really exciting and because I haven’t been before.”

“Jasmine, who straps him and rides him work, she’s my stepdaughter, she’ll go up and look after him, but I’ll fly over as well.”

“Having not been there before I don’t just want to say, ‘I’ll see you in a week’s time’, so I’ll go over and make sure everything is done properly.”

Bedggood confirmed that Kingswood had also been invited to contest the Japan Cup (2400m) this Sunday, however, the decision was made to bypass that opportunity to focus solely on the Hong Kong engagement.

Kingswood is scheduled to depart for Hong Kong on November 30, having completed his necessary inoculations on the Sunday following his recent victory in the Zipping Classic at Sandown.

“We sent him down the beach for a few days post run,” Bedggood explained.

“He had his inoculations on Sunday morning and then went straight down there.”

“We’ve now got three weeks to have him cherry ripe for that race again.”

Bedggood is realistic about the calibre of competition Kingswood will face in Hong Kong, acknowledging it will be a significant step up from the Caulfield Cup and Zipping Classic.

“I said after the Caulfield Cup he had to win the Zipping to warrant going,” Bedggood stated.

“I don’t think last week he was anywhere near his best as Johnny (Allen) said from 1000 metres he wasn’t handling the ground, but he was too good on the day.”

“We got invited to Hong Kong, we got invited to Japan. He hasn’t had a taxing spring campaign, so why not.”

“Japan, I would think he would get his doors blown off over there in fast run races on really firm ground, so hopefully Hong Kong is a good fit.”

Following the Hong Kong Vase, Kingswood will be required to complete two weeks of quarantine in Hong Kong, followed by another two-week quarantine period upon his return to Australia.

Bedggood has begun to formulate a potential winter program for the stayer, with a future start in the Melbourne Cup being a distinct possibility.

“He’s got to do two weeks quarantine up there and two weeks when he gets back and then we’ll get him ready for Brisbane for races like the Hollindale, the Doomben Cup, the Q22,” Bedggood outlined.

“We can then give him a little breather up there and then come back, and the owner is pretty keen to get to the Melbourne Cup next year.”

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