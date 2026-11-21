Gringotts has etched its name in the record books by winning The Gong for the third consecutive year. The $1 million feature race victory offers some solace to connections after a near-miss in their attempt to secure a Big Dance treble.

The $2.30 favourite, carrying the formidable 61kg topweight, settled behind the leaders before asserting dominance to win by 1-1/4 lengths. Formal Display ($7.50) claimed second place, with Tavi Time ($31) a further short half-head behind in third.

While Gringotts achieved the Big Dance-Gong double in 2024-25, this year’s Big Dance saw the horse finish fourth after encountering significant interference near the 600-metre mark. A successful protest was lodged against the original winner, Formal Display, following the incident.

Jo Gerard-Dubord, representing trainer Ciaron Maher, shared the team’s delight in Gringotts’ return to the winner’s circle.

“I wouldn’t say sweet revenge, but it’s well deserved,” Gerard-Dubord said. “It has been a frustrating ‘prep’. He’s been going really well, obviously the Big Dance was the main target, and he didn’t get much luck.

“From the gate today, there was no bad luck. He put himself there, he had a perfect run, no excuse, but he was just too good for them.”

This win extends a remarkable spring campaign for the Maher stable, which has also celebrated victories in prestigious events like The Everest (1200m) with Tempted and a trifecta in the Melbourne Cup, led by Point Of Law.

The Ingham (1600m) is the most prestigious race on Sydney’s summer racing calendar. However, after Gringotts’ past two attempts in the race, Gerard-Dubord expressed uncertainty about targeting it again this year.

“We’ll see how he comes through it. He’s run in The Ingham the last two years and both times, he’s been below par,” Gerard-Dubord commented. “We could stop now and there are some good races in the autumn. You’ve got a race like the All-Star Mile, which he’s never run in because he’s been going to The Ingham, so we could set him for that. But it’s job done to get that win today.”

Regarding Gringotts’ potential return next year for another attempt at The Gong (1600m), Gerard-Dubord confirmed his intentions.

“He will come back, and his lead-up run will be the Big Dance,” Gerard-Dubord stated. “He’s qualified now, so he’ll go back there, but good to get the job done today.”

Jamberoo, the winner of the Little Dance, clinched the Greenway Turf Solutions Handicap (1600m), a consolation race for The Gong, having been unable to secure a start in the main event. Co-trainer Tom Charlton suggested that The Ingham might be a future possibility for the in-form gelding.

“He’s in career-best form,” Charlton said. “These sort of tracks are what he loves, a mile on big tracks, so I guess we’ll have to keep upping his grade. He actually accepted for The Gong, but he didn’t get in.”

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