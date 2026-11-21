Bruce Kay’s faith in Awesome Boy and jockey Brandon Louis has been emphatically rewarded, delivering the veteran trainer one of his career’s most significant moments at Ascot on Saturday. The $2,000 acquisition, Awesome Boy, earned a coveted spot in the Group 1 Railway Stakes following a dominant all-the-way victory in the Group 3 R.J. Peters Stakes (1500m).

Kay struggled to contain his emotions following the win. “Bit emotional about this,” he said. “I’ve stuck with Brandon. We’ve had a few knocks along the way from people saying, ‘What are you doing?’ And I said, ‘Well, he’s won $240,000. Let’s see if we can add to it.’ He did that today.”

The story behind Awesome Boy is quite extraordinary. Kay revealed that the son of Awesome Rock was bought for just $2,000 and had physical imperfections that previously cast doubt on his racing career. “We bought this horse for $2,000, so we can’t complain,” Kay stated. “He’s got one hock bigger than the other. He probably should never have got to the races, but when he’s let roll, he can carve out some good sectionals.”

Awesome Boy certainly performed exceptionally on Saturday. Louis guided him straight to the lead, controlling the pace and preventing rivals from making inroads, applying pressure around the home turn to establish an unassailable advantage. Rock Fest finished strongly behind him, but Awesome Boy had already done enough damage.

The win secures Awesome Boy a guaranteed start in the $1.5 million Railway Stakes, offering Kay and Louis a shot at one of Western Australia’s premier races. For Kay, Louis’ ride was a clear vindication of his trust. “Today I said to Brandon, ‘Just be positive, mate, and go out and ride your best race’,” Kay commented. “That’s exactly what he did.”

Kay was also quick to acknowledge the vital contribution of another key figure. Tessa has been involved with the gelding since his early days, handling his breaking-in, education, trial preparations, and continues to manage his trackwork. “Tessa works him and I can’t thank her enough,” Kay said. “She’s been there from day dot. She broke him, she educated him, took him to trials and she does all the work on him. Without Tessa, we’re nowhere.”

Keeping Awesome Boy mentally stimulated has involved some unconventional approaches. Kay explained that the gelding has been kept away from the racetrack during the week, spending time on the walker and undergoing jump-outs to maintain his focus. This strategy has unlocked the potential of a horse that Kay believes simply loves to keep running. “We’ve got a thousand-metre track,” he said. “He’ll go out there and do five laps up a hill like that and just want to keep going.”

There will be little need to test that enthusiasm in the coming week. Kay plans to keep Awesome Boy fresh for the Railway Stakes, acutely aware of how quickly racing fortunes can change. Whatever transpires next Saturday, he already deems the journey a success. “It is a big thrill for everyone involved,” Kay stated. “Dawn, my wife, owns him with Charlie and it’s great. Some of the family are here. My other son’s in Melbourne. He said, ‘If you make it to the Railway, I’m flying over to watch.’ So whatever happens from here on in, it’s just been a fantastic ride.”

The result meant a great deal to Louis. The jockey found it difficult to suppress his emotions at the prospect of a Group 1 ride aboard Awesome Boy, especially with Kay’s steadfast support. “He sort of stood up for me,” Louis said. “I don’t get a lot of opportunities to ride horses this good. He took us on a great ride and I will always be very grateful for that.” Louis described feeling “floating” on Awesome Boy during the race and had trouble pulling him up post-finish. Most importantly, his thoughts immediately returned to the trainer who had backed him. “It was good for Bruce, good for him,” Louis said. “He’s had a lot of health problems and I dedicate that win to him.”

Kay, meanwhile, shows no inclination to slow down after this significant achievement. When asked about retirement, his response mirrored the resilient journey of Awesome Boy from a $2,000 purchase to a Railway Stakes contender. “Never,” Kay declared. “When I’m in a box.” Next Saturday, Kay, Louis, and Awesome Boy will be back at Ascot competing for a much grander prize.

Betting sites are already offering competitive racing odds on the upcoming Railway Stakes, with Awesome Boy a notable contender.