After two previous attempts, Arkansaw Kid has finally achieved victory in the $1 million The Meteorite (1200m) at Cranbourne.

The Ben, Will and J D Hayes-trained gelding had contested the race in its inaugural year, 2024, finishing 11th behind Nadal. In 2025, he ran a strong second to Jigsaw, who set a new track record.

With slight adjustments to his training regime, Arkansaw Kid was positioned advantageously near the speed and successfully held off a late challenge to claim the prize.

Guided by jockey Jamie Mott from barrier 13, Arkansaw Kid ($31) triumphed by a short neck over Charm Stone ($12). Inkaruna ($14) finished a further three-quarters of a length adrift in third position.

Co-trainer Ben Hayes noted that the horse had been competitive in recent outings but had found it challenging to secure a win.

“In his last couple of starts we’ve been changing a few things around at home and it definitely worked,” Hayes commented. “He was in a nice rhythm today. Jamie took his time coming across and he ended up in a great position from the wide barrier, and I love the way he fought it out. He’s had three runs here. He was extremely unlucky in the first one, ran second to Jigsaw who ran 1.08 something and then he’s come out today, so to get this result, it’s huge.”

Hayes also mentioned Arkansaw Kid’s significance as a flag bearer for the Lindsay Park team since Will joined the training operation, and that he was among the first horses purchased by the all-female syndicate.

Jockey Jamie Mott felt confident about the gelding’s prospects, having been privy to the stable’s innovative training methods.

“They mentioned they did some jumping with him during the week, and I do know that can really spark up a horse, especially ones that are racing well to get that little bit extra out of them,” Mott said. “He began great. I thought Mazu might go a little faster than he did and I tucked in behind him for a furlong or so and then got to his outside at the 600 (metres) and he towed me there. We put Mazu away before the corner and I was a little worried would there be a late swooper coming as they had been all day. Charm Stone got to him, and basically, they went head and head and he fought her off well.”

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