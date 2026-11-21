When Steven Parnham commenced his riding career, he harboured uncertainties about his capabilities for making it a profession.

Now, having achieved one thousand Australian winners, the jockey, a five-time Group 1 victor, has allowed himself a moment to reflect on his journey.

The timing of this significant achievement couldn’t have been more perfect.

Parnham reached the landmark at Ascot on Saturday, securing career win number 1000 on Day 1 of The Pinnacles, in the presence of his family, friends, and a packed audience.

“It’s a big thrill,” Parnham conveyed.

“I’ve been setting myself that goal for a few months now, knowing that I was getting close to it, and what a day to do it on Day 1 of The Pinnacles.”

For a jockey who has been part of some of WA racing’s most celebrated moments, the significance of this milestone transcends mere statistics.

His family’s attendance was a crucial aspect of the occasion.

“More importantly, my family, they’re wonderful support to me throughout my whole entire life really, so I wouldn’t be here without them,” Parnham stated.

“They were there to share the special moment amongst the large crowd.”

This was a milestone that once seemed incredibly distant.

Parnham admitted that when he first entered the riding profession, the idea of accumulating 1000 winners was not something he could have easily imagined.

“When I started, I didn’t even know how far I’d go as a jockey,” he said.

“I might not have been any good and had to find something else to do.

“Fortunately, I’ve been okay and made a good career out of it.

“I’ve had a few good days on the track and today’s certainly one of them.”

Describing his career as merely “okay” might be an understatement, given his five Group 1 victories. However, this typically modest assessment was fitting for a jockey keen to acknowledge the horses and the opportunities that contributed to the milestone.

“We all need opportunities,” Parnham remarked.

“We work really hard and we all need good horses to get the winners as well.”

The wait for the 1000th win had also started to test his patience.

With the milestone within reach, a sequence of frustrating second and third placings had delayed the celebration.

“I’ve had a trot of seconds and thirds lately and it’s been a little bit close,” he noted.

“To do it on a day like today at Ascot is very fitting.”

For Parnham, the sense of accomplishment was also heightened by the knowledge of how closely his family had been following the countdown.

“It’s something that I can look back on when I retire and say I’ve reached that milestone,” he explained.

“I know my kids at home and my wife were over the moon. They knew how close I was and how much it meant to me.”

There was still more racing for Parnham to contest before the day concluded, partnering with his close confidant Stefan Vahala aboard Jedi Dream to win the Placid Ark Stakes.

However, among the feature races and celebrations on the opening day of The Pinnacles, reaching the four-figure mark gave Parnham a moment that will be remembered long after his riding days are over.

One thousand winners.

A milestone that took months in the making, years in the earning, and was achieved on a day Parnham described succinctly as “very fitting”.

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