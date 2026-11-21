Stefan Vahala momentarily feared the most significant victory of his training career had eluded him.

In a dramatic conclusion to the 2026 Placid Ark Stakes (1200m) at Ascot, Jedi Dream and Gaintree crossed the line in unison, leading Vahala to believe his $31 outsider had been beaten.

However, the official numbers soon confirmed the correct placings.

The ensuing celebration was more eloquent than any prepared speech.

“I thought we came second over the line and then to get that result, I sort of had to run back out and hug the family,” Vahala expressed. “So yeah, it was pretty amazing.”

Jedi Dream’s victory by a nose marked Vahala’s most substantial career success and provided the three-year-old filly with a valuable black-type win in just her seventh start.

The race also served as a significant milestone for one of Vahala’s closest associates.

Steven Parnham’s perfectly timed ride aboard Jedi Dream delivered the accomplished jockey his 1000th career winner, creating a memorable moment for both trainer and rider.

Vahala found the shared achievement of his biggest training success with Parnham amplified the joy of the result.

“It’s huge,” Vahala stated. “We’ve had probably 100 placings this season, so to get one over the line and for it to be a big one is fantastic.”

The win was also a testament to Vahala’s admission that they had made an incorrect assessment with Jedi Dream’s previous preparation.

The filly had contested the Burgess Queen Stakes over 1400m at her prior start, with connections initially aiming for the Champion Fillies Stakes.

When she did not finish the 1400m strongly, those plans were quickly altered.

“You know, I’m a pretty astute judge,” Vahala said with a smile. “We were heading towards the Champion Fillies and when she didn’t run out the 14, we decided we’d better back her up into a 12. We knew that she had a wicked turn of foot. She probably should have won first-up over the thousand and, like I said, we just got her wrong and then had to come back to the 12.”

That impressive turn of foot was prominently displayed on Saturday.

Jedi Dream was trailing the field as they rounded the home turn, before Parnham switched her to the outside and unleashed a powerful finishing run.

Gaintree had taken the lead and seemed poised to win, but Jedi Dream charged late, securing the win by a nose right at the finish line.

Even Parnham was uncertain about securing his 1000th winner.

“I felt like I’d closed on him,” Parnham commented. “I don’t know what the margin was. You tell me, was it that close?”

It was.

The victory was also a significant reward for the Sutherland family, who Vahala acknowledged had provided substantial support to his stable over the past two years.

“They’ve really put in a lot of money,” he said. “We’ve got some nice horses, but this is the only one that’s really matured early and we’re having a lot of fun.”

The enjoyment may continue.

Jedi Dream’s decisive win has prompted Vahala to consider a more ambitious target, with the Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes now a potential option.

This would represent Vahala’s first runner at the sport’s highest level.

“I’d say so. If she pulls up well,” he stated when asked about Jedi Dream’s progression to the Winterbottom. “I’ve never had a runner in a Group 1, so that probably pushes it a little bit. But if she pulls up well, that was only her third run, so you’d think she would. You only get these chances every now and then.”

Parnham was also open to the possibility of taking on the challenge if connections decided to pursue it.

“You only get one chance at it,” he said. “I like to never die wondering, so don’t live with any regrets. We’ll see what happens.”

For Vahala, decisions about the future could wait.

Following his initial belief that Jedi Dream had been defeated, a family was waiting to celebrate the most important win of his career, and by his side, a mate who had just achieved his 1000th winner. One photo finish had delivered two milestones worth cherishing.

Betting sites in Australia are likely to offer competitive racing odds on Jedi Dream’s next outing.