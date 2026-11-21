Trainer Ken Keys has added a third Cranbourne Cup to his name, this time with the gelding Scheelite, an achievement he finds particularly rewarding. He shares the training duties with his daughter Kasey, who was also involved in his first Cup victory with Blue Collar Jack in 2006.

The Keys racing operation has recently relocated to new stables located at the rear of the Cranbourne racecourse, a move Ken Keys sees as integral to future-proofing the stable for his daughter.

Scheelite, who had endured a difficult tenth-place finish in the 2025 Cranbourne Cup, made amends with a commanding performance, sweeping around the field under Luke Cartwright to secure a decisive win.

The $19 outsider, Scheelite, triumphed by one-and-a-half lengths over the $2.90 favourite, Warnie. Amenable, who started at $8.50, finished third by a narrow margin.

Ken Keys described the victory as a ‘career highlight’ to be able to share it with his daughter.

“She’s the future,” Keys declared. “We’ve just moved into new stables over the back. It’s fantastic.”

Scheelite had recently displayed a tendency to lead in races, but the strategy for Saturday’s event, given a wide barrier draw, was to race the gelding from the back of the pack.

“I have to put a lot of credit back to Luke, the rider today,” Keys stated. “He came out and told us what he was going to do, and it was exactly what we were going to suggest because we didn’t want to cook him which he had been in his last couple of starts. He rode him a treat. He read the play.”

The win presented a bittersweet situation for Craig Newitt, Scheelite’s regular jockey, who had chosen to ride the Tasmanian horse Cartoon Graveyard. However, this horse was withdrawn on veterinary advice less than ten minutes before the race.

“I would have loved Craig to be a part of it, and we’ll have a beer, I guess,” Keys commented. “It’s the way racing goes and its bad luck, and we’ve been on the other end of it. We got the lucky end this time.”

Cartwright, who practically spent his formative years riding at Cranbourne and rarely misses a meeting there, highlighted the track knowledge as crucial to Saturday’s success.

“I almost grew up riding here, whether it was trackwork or race day,” Cartwright said. “My claim, I used it here early doors and it’s a tricky track to ride. I’ve ridden here most of the meetings and you soon figure it out.”

“My manager messaged me with we have a ride in the Cranbourne Cup, and I thought ‘you beauty’, but I didn’t think he would let rip like that. The team just said he’s been going forward, and his turn of foot has not been as good of late, but he will be strong, which he was. There were riders being competitive in front of me, so I got in front of them, got on the back of Warnie and coming into the straight, he already had the momentum up, and I just let him rip. He put them away so comfortably and, honestly, he shocked me.”

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