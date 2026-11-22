Cosmic Crusader is now a short-priced favourite to achieve a significant milestone in Western Australian racing history.

The impressive performance by Cosmic Crusader in the Railway Stakes last Saturday has prompted TabTouch to shorten the gelding’s odds for the Northerly Stakes to even money.

Cosmic Crusader’s victory in the 1600m Group 1 event was by a margin of 1½-lengths, and he carried 61-kilos. This weight is the highest a winner of the race has carried since Luckygray in 2013. Consequently, his price to complete the prized double has contracted from $2.60 to $2.

The Northerly Stakes, run over 1800m, is scheduled as the third of Ascot’s three Group 1 races on December 5.

Buckaroo, who finished third in the Group 1 Champions Mile (1600m) at his most recent start, remains the second highest priced runner in the market but has drifted slightly to $3.70.

Cosmic Crusader’s commanding win saw Beatty’s odds adjust by half a point to $5, despite the latter’s season highlight being the Group 2 WA Guineas (1600m) on the same day.

Lucy Fiore’s efforts aboard King Of Light saw the four-year-old secure second place in the Railway Stakes, pushing up along the Ascot rail. His odds firmed from $7 into $6.

This Saturday’s main event is the Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes (1200m). While the favoured runner, Overpass, did not race yesterday, the noted Ascot performer has firmed from $3.80 to $3.40 with TabTouch.

Rey Magnerio, the second favourite for the Winterbottom Stakes, has also firmed slightly to $4.80.

For those keen to back a winner in the Northerly Stakes, explore the latest betting markets at betting sites.