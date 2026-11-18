Champion jockey James McDonald and leading trainer Chris Waller, fresh off a successful spring Group 1 campaign, continued their winning ways with an early double at Warwick Farm’s midweek meeting.

McDonald finished the spring carnival as the leading Group 1 rider with six wins, while Waller trained eleven Group 1 winners. Despite the less prestigious nature of the Warwick Farm card on Wednesday, the formidable pair wasted no time in getting on the board, starting with Extremely Chic.

The $2.40 favourite, Extremely Chic, had to work hard over the 1200-metre TAB Plate, eventually getting the better of Dartanu ($51) by a half-length. Waller’s assistant trainer, Charlie Duckworth, noted the filly’s strong finishing effort.

“She had a bit of ground to make up around the turn and around this track, you generally need to be in the first four turning in to give yourself a genuinely live chance, but she dug deep and quickened nicely,” Duckworth said.

“Hopefully she can go on with the task now, but the important thing is getting that metropolitan win on the board and building that page from there.”

While Extremely Chic proved effective over 1200m, Duckworth believes the daughter of Extreme Choice possesses the potential to handle longer distances as she matures. The stable has always held a favourable opinion of the three-year-old.

He suggested that the filly, still a work in progress, would benefit from further racing over the summer to help her overcome pre-race jitters.

“She does need to cool her jets a little bit. She got pretty sweaty pre-race, so we like to iron out those minor temperament issues, but she looks like she has returned in good shape,” he commented.

“Racing will probably bring her on more than tipping her out. She’s in at the right time of year where she can try and ideally put a couple together and we can work out exactly where she sits in the pecking order.

“We always thought she was a pretty nice filly. The Extreme Choices, for us, just always seem to take a bit of time.”

McDonald and Waller completed a race-to-race double with Viva Mauricio ($3.80 equal favourite), whose victory in the 1600-metre Izzy’s Gift Handicap was his second from fifteen career starts.

The gelding has previously exhibited some barrier issues but was on his best behaviour at Warwick Farm.

“He’s been terrible standing there and just not going, but (from the) inside gate, he was able to utilise that, get a good run and he won well,” McDonald said.

“He’s just quirky horse. He is always looking for an easy way out, and hence his record.

“Today worked out really well and you never know, a horse like that gets a bit of confidence he might be able to string a couple together.”

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