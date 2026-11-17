Trainer Jake Casey has had the $500,000 WA Guineas on Saturday circled in his calendar for months, and he believes his stable star, Beatty, is ready to perform when it matters most.

The six-time winner from just seven starts heads into the Group 2 feature at Ascot as the horse to beat, with Casey expressing his delight at the colt’s progress ahead of Day 2 of The Pinnacles.

Beatty completed his main piece of work on Saturday and followed it with a lighter gallop on Tuesday morning, as Casey aims to have the colt fit and fresh for his biggest assignment.

“His work this morning was very good,” Casey said. “He did his main piece of work on Saturday, which was a lot stronger than today. We just want to have him feeling nice and fit and fresh going into the weekend.”

Casey has found that maintaining Beatty’s workload is the best way to keep him thriving. “He appreciates the work. He loves it,” he commented. “We keep it into him and it keeps him in a good spot.”

Although Beatty has not raced beyond 1400m, Casey is confident that his preparation suggests the step up to 1600m will be suitable.

“The way he pulled up after his last start, he was super,” he said. “Obviously he’s yet to be tried at the 1600, but all signs are showing he’s going to be well suited to it.”

There has been nothing left to chance in Beatty’s arrival at the 2026 WA Guineas in peak condition. Casey confirmed the race had been the colt’s grand final since he won the Sires’ Produce Stakes over 1400m as a two-year-old.

The only significant issue arose when Beatty drew the outside gate in barrier 14. Casey admitted his initial reaction was negative, but indicated that changing conditions at Ascot might make the draw less of a disadvantage than it initially appeared.

“Looking at the day and the conditions we might be getting, it mightn’t be the worst spot to be,” he said. “We’ll wait and see on the day, but we’re not looking at it as too much of a disadvantage at the moment.”

Beatty will not be Casey’s only representative in the Guineas. Stablemates He’s A Machino and Dixie Doo are also set to contest the feature, with Casey planning to alter tactics for He’s A Machino after his third behind Beatty last start.

“We’re taking all the headgear off him and we’re going to ride him for pace again,” Casey explained. “We don’t really know where we’re at with him. We don’t know if we’re better off sharpening him up and putting him back over short course. But while these races are here, we thought we might as well have a look and have a go and see what happens.”

Dixie Doo earns her chance against the colts following a fast-finishing third in Saturday’s Champion Fillies Stakes. Casey only made the decision to back her up after observing her recovery from the run.

“Her run last Saturday was brilliant,” he stated. “I think she was probably the run of the race outside the winner. She’s come through that well and she should be right in the mix as well.”

The stable’s assault on The Pinnacles extends beyond the Guineas. Aberdeen Flyer is likely to step up to 2100m in the A.J. Scahill Cup, although Casey conceded the journey may be beyond his ideal distance.

One Last Resort is also set to race again after finishing third in the Placid Ark Stakes, with a 1400m assignment scheduled for next Saturday. Memory Parade could be freshened after her latest run, while Want A Winner is being prepared to tackle the Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes first-up.

Casey hopes this unconventional approach can again bring out the best in Want A Winner, a similar tactic used ahead of the $1 million Golden Saddle.

“He’s probably better than what he was going into the Golden Saddle,” Casey said. “He’s going really well. He’s going to need a lot of luck and obviously it’s going to be a big test for him, but I’m really, really happy with where he’s at.”

For all the depth in Casey’s team, Saturday has been months in the making for Beatty. Now the grand final has arrived.

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