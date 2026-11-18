The connections of Cahaba Lad reaped the rewards of choosing a Sandown race over a Pakenham trial.

Peter Gelagotis’s two-year-old colt made a successful debut in the Sportsbet Jockey Watch Handicap (1000m) on Wednesday, beginning to recoup his $300,000 yearling purchase price.

Mark Zahra steered Cahaba Lad ($3.60) to a commanding 3-½ length victory ahead of Munger ($6.50), with the heavily backed favourite La La Lilly ($2.05) a short-head further back in third.

Manny Gelagotis, racing manager for his brother Peter, shared that Yulong Stud presented a superb Alabama Express yearling, which they eagerly acquired.

“It was early in the sales, and we’ve had a bit of success with the breed,” Gelagotis said.

“Yulong presented a beautiful animal there and I thought he was an outstanding buy.”

He elaborated, “He had been going very well, and we were going to trial him yesterday, but we weren’t quite sure, and then this race came up a bit light.”

“I said to the owners he had shown a bit of quality, so we’re better off going around for some money rather than we send you a bill to barrier trial the horse.”

This proved to be an astute decision, with the race offering $30,250 in prize money.

Gelagotis also gave special acknowledgment to Adrian Corboy, the Wangaratta horseman responsible for the colt’s initial breaking-in and education.

“He’s nothing short of a sensational horseman,” Gelagotis stated.

“He just makes life a lot easier.”

“He presented well today and when Adrian sent him home, he said this is the best batch of two-year-olds that you’ve had and there’s a few more there.”

“It was good to have Mark on board. We can get an appraisal from him now and he is quite strong in Blue Diamond markets, and we can decide now whether we proceed.”

“I’m just thrilled we’ve got another nice horse in the camp and we’re on an upward direction.”

Check out the latest racing odds for promising newcomers like Cahaba Lad.