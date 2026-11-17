Every raceday, Jeff Pike ensures his mother, Mavis, receives the race fields from The West Australian, keeping her prepared.

As local races unfold, Mavis diligently records the results in the newspaper, a ritual connecting her present to an extraordinary racing life spanning seven decades.

On Wednesday, November 18, Mavis Pike will reach the significant milestone of her 100th birthday. This occasion will be a time of great celebration.

Her descendants are numerous: six children, twenty-one grandchildren, fifty-five great-grandchildren, and thirteen great-great-grandchildren, with two more expected. In total, 95 living descendants are part of her legacy.

Furthermore, her lifelong involvement in racing has been instrumental in building one of Western Australia’s prominent racing families and has tangibly contributed to the industry’s development.

Throughout much of Mavis’s life, she demonstrated a remarkable ability to tackle any task that needed doing.

Her introduction to Len Pike, who would become her husband, occurred on her family’s Baldivis farm after the war. Len had sought employment, taking on jobs like fencing and hay baling.

Mavis’s brother, also named Len, owned racehorses on the property which he leased out. These horses caught the attention of the younger Len Pike.

It’s evident that something else on the farm also captured his interest.

Mavis and Len married, and racing became a defining aspect of their lives together.

By 1955, they were deeply involved in the sport that would shape the next seventy years of Mavis’s life.

She was never content to simply be an observer.

At the family’s Day Road property in East Rockingham, Mavis was at the stables by 6:30 am each morning, attending to feeding, watering, stable duties, and racing administration – whatever was necessary.

Having grown up riding horses on her family’s farm, she was completely comfortable in their presence.

“Mavis would much rather be working out the farm with the horses than home doing housework,” her daughter Barbara shared.

There were likely few spare hours to be found.

For fourteen years, Len and Mavis owned and operated a garage and service station in Rockingham while simultaneously managing a racing stable and raising six children.

The stable grew into a significant force in WA racing.

Len won seven trainers’ premierships during a successful period in the 1970s and was eventually inducted into the WA Racing Hall of Fame in 2017, an honour Mavis counts among her proudest memories.

Their son Tom excelled as a jockey and remains successfully involved in racing as a trainer today. The family tradition continues with another generation through Tom’s son, Timothy, Mavis’s grandson, who is also a successful trainer and recently won the 2026 Marble Bar Cup and the 2025 Port Hedland Cup.

Jeff also continued the family’s success after taking over following Len’s passing in 2002.

However, among all the winners, one horse holds a particularly special place in their history.

Detonator.

His victory in the 1975 Railway Stakes became one of the family’s most significant racing moments.

“Detonator was a champion to us and he lived out his life at our Donnybrook farm,” Barbara stated.

Yet, perhaps the greatest monument to the work of Len and Mavis Pike is not found in a trophy cabinet.

It is at Lark Hill.

Long before it became the training complex familiar to WA racing today, it was virgin bushland requiring an enormous amount of work.

Len, Mavis, and their boys were among those who undertook this significant task.

Hours were spent transforming the bush into a racetrack suitable for trials. Stalls were constructed. Piping for the track’s perimeter was bent at the family farm and transported to Lark Hill.

If Mavis wasn’t busy at home, chances are she was down there.

And once the track was established, her commitment barely eased.

For twenty years, six mornings a week, Mavis was at Lark Hill by 4:30 am. She opened the track for trackwork, moved sprinklers, and collected the fees for gallops. In a role perhaps uniquely Australian for a racing administrator, she also chased kangaroos away.

Sunday was her day of rest.

That extraordinary work ethic continued deep into her life, long after most would have retired.

Mavis kept working with the horses at the family’s Dixon Road property until she was 95. The property was sold in 2021.

Five years later, racing remains an integral part of her life’s rhythm.

“Every raceday, Jeff still has to get the fields out of The West so she’s ready to watch the races and record the local results in the newspaper,” Barbara explained.

Physical capabilities may eventually slow down, but habits forged over seven decades are evidently difficult to break.

For all the premierships, champion horses, and famous racing moments surrounding the Pike name, perhaps that simple ritual says more about Mavis than any statistic could.

It was never just the family business.

It was her work, her horses, her mornings at the stable, and her 4:30 am starts at Lark Hill.

This has been part of her life for 70 years and, at 100, still is.

And according to her family, the secret to Mavis Pike’s remarkable longevity is beautifully uncomplicated.

“It has been Mavis’s life for 70 years and is still her life,” Barbara stated.

“Her secret to success and longevity? Hard work.”

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