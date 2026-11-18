Trainer Lloyd Kennewell was not particularly pleased with the barrier draw assigned to Meridius for his upcoming start at Cranbourne.

Meridius is scheduled to compete in The Meteorite, a 1200-metre race this Saturday, and has been allocated the inside barrier.

Upon observing the draw, Kennewell indicated his preference was not for one of the two innermost gates, but he unfortunately drew barrier one.

Despite his reservations about the draw, Kennewell believes Meridius will still run a competitive race.

“I just think second-up, 1200 (metres) it might be a fraction short for him,” Kennewell remarked.

“We’re representing Cavallo Park in the slot and Blueblood Thoroughbreds and we’ll go from the 1200 metres to the 1400 metres in The Supernova at Pakenham and then to the Magic Millions at the Gold Coast.

“I think those races will really suit him.”

A winner at Sandown in May, Meridius returned last month to finish third in the Rising Fast Stakes (1200m) at Flemington.

Kennewell pointed out that with Jigsaw’s absence from Saturday’s event, the race is more open.

“He should have nearly won on Derby Day,” Kennewell said.

“He got held up a fraction longer than Mark (Zahra) would have liked and ran through the line really well.

“He’s in good order and we’ve good a good handle on him.

“He’s won around here over 1200 metres. He came from near last and rounded them up, so that holds him in good stead, but this is a different class and a different style of race.

“If they overdo it, he’s got the A-grade rider on, and he’ll be hitting the line, but I think 1400 metres at Pakenham, that will be ‘primo’ for him as a there will be a different lot of horses go there, I think, and then his next run after that will be the Magic Millions Cup.”

Kennewell has been planning a return to the Magic Millions Carnival in January for Meridius since the horse’s spell following his May win at Sandown.

Meridius finished second in the Magic Millions Cup (1400m) in 2024 and fifth earlier this year.

“The Magic Millions has been his Grand Final all the way through,” Kennewell stated.

“Mark is going on holidays after Saturday, and we won’t see him until Magic Millions, and he’s already booked himself.

“That gives me confidence about Saturday, as he wanted to ride him and he wants to ride in the Magics as well.”

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