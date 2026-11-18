Stuart Ramsey, the owner and breeder of So You Are, shared his profound sorrow during an interview with 2GB’s Mark Levy this morning regarding the tragic events that culminated in his horse’s passing earlier this week.

“We should have been given the option of taking the horse back to Turangga (Farm Stud) to bury him,” Ramsey stated. “I’m extremely upset about it. I owed him that, he did so much for me and my family. As a horse lover, I owed him that.”

So You Are was struck by a severe bout of colic on Monday. Despite the best possible veterinary care provided at Randwick Equine Centre, the gelding could not be saved. The horse was then transported by a contractor to the Sydney Cleanaway Lucas Heights Resource Recovery Centre, where its remains were discovered yesterday, uncovered in a skip bin awaiting proper burial.

The distressing discovery, captured on video by a bystander and subsequently shared online, sparked widespread outrage.

Ramsey squarely blamed the REC veterinary practice for the abhorrent treatment of So You Are’s remains. “The contractor is not to blame,” Ramsey asserted. “There is only one person to blame here and that is the veterinary surgeons. They are in charge of the horse.”

Ramsey reiterated the deep personal significance of So You Are, stating the horse “meant everything to me and my family.” He added, “I’ve spent a lifetime trying to breed a horse like him. He just had character right from when he was a foal, and it’s why I didn’t want to sell him.”

Racing NSW issued a statement late Tuesday, acknowledging that the images presented on social media “are distressing for all involved and for all of us who care deeply about our horses.” Their preliminary investigations confirmed that So You Are received urgent treatment on Monday at Randwick Equine Centre following a severe colic attack. During surgery, it was determined that the horse was unfortunately unable to be saved and was euthanised under anaesthesia.

“So You Are was then transported for burial, and was being held temporarily, awaiting burial, when these images were recorded,” the Racing NSW statement detailed. “The way in which So You Are’s body was left is distressing and completely unacceptable. So You Are deserved to be treated with dignity and respect.” Under NSW Department of Primary Industries guidelines, a licensed landfill is the preferred disposal option for animals that have died via euthanasia due to the chemicals involved. “That burial, however, should have occurred in a timely and respectful manner. If through the course of our ongoing investigation any wrongdoing is found, Racing NSW will not hesitate to take appropriate action.” Racing NSW is currently reviewing its existing Rules and Minimum Standards and will collaborate with the Department of Primary Industries to establish steps to ensure this incident cannot be repeated.

REC’s Equine Specialists managing partner, Dr Jonathan Lumsden, issued a statement on Tuesday expressing its “deepest sympathies to the owner, trainer and connections of So You Are, and apologises unreservedly for the distress caused by the footage shared on social media.” Dr Lumsden added, “After his death (Monday), So You Are was collected by our contracted service provider and taken to a licensed landfill. He should have been promptly and respectfully buried. What happened was unacceptable and disrespectful to So You Are and to everyone who cared for him. We are deeply sorry. So You Are was in our care. We did not carry out the burial ourselves, but we chose the provider and the arrangements, and we take full responsibility for that. We should have known exactly how horses were handled after leaving our hospital, and we did not. That process is not good enough, and it must change. We have spoken with So You Are’s owners and trainer to apologise personally.” REC has already terminated its contract with the service provider and is working with Racing NSW to ascertain how this incident occurred and to implement processes to guarantee it never happens again.

So You Are, trained by Bjorn Baker, had a stellar spring campaign, recording four successive victories in the Listed City Tattersalls Cup (2400m), Group 3 Colin Stephen Quality (2400m), Group 3 St Leger (2600m), and Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m), before finishing eighth in the Melbourne Cup (3200m) won by Point Of Law. In a 29-start career, the five-year-old gelding, a son of former dual Horse of the Year So You Think, won eight races and achieved 12 minor placings, earning nearly $1.5 million in prize money.

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