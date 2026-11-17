Trainer Dan Morton, a seasoned Group 1 winner globally, still has one significant Australian racing prize eluding his grasp.

It’s the esteemed Railway Stakes.

On Saturday, Morton is optimistic that King Of Light is the horse to finally achieve this ambition.

King Of Light, the victor of the previous year’s WA Guineas, has built an impressive resume with eight wins from nine starts. He heads into the Group 1 $1.5 million Swan Draught-Railway Stakes as the favourite, following another flawless preparation.

“He hasn’t put a foot wrong again this prep for us,” Morton commented.

“He’s a deserved favourite, I think.

“Fingers crossed we get through the rest of the week and turn up Saturday.”

King Of Light completed his main workout alongside stablemate Roger at Belmont on Saturday, with a light maintenance session on the grass following on Tuesday.

Morton feels the primary conditioning work is now finished.

“I think we’ve done the bulk of their work,” he stated.

“It’s about just getting them there in one piece.”

For a trainer who has experienced elite-level success far beyond Western Australia, adding the Railway Stakes to his record would hold particular importance.

When asked if it was now the race he most desired to win in WA, Morton did not hesitate.

“Absolutely it is,” he declared.

“It’s one of those time-honoured races, isn’t it?

“Haven’t been able to chalk it up, but with a bit of luck, Saturday’s our day.”

Morton also possesses a strong contender in Saturday’s Group 2 $500,000 WA Guineas with Roger. Roger’s unbeaten run was interrupted in dramatic circumstances when he became loose from his rider before his last start, necessitating his withdrawal.

The incident was stressful for the stable, but Morton expressed relief that Roger emerged without injury.

“It was a bit of a hard watch for us on the day. It was pretty stressful,” he admitted.

“But we dodged a bullet.

“He’s worked well since, so I’m looking forward to Saturday.”

Roger will now enter the Guineas with a five-week break between runs and will tackle 1600m for the first time.

While Morton acknowledged this was not the ideal preparation, he believes the youngster has the fitness base to succeed.

“We’ve been able to keep the work up to him,” he said.

“He’s still got fresh legs under him and I think he’s got a big aerobic tank there, so I expect him to go good.”

Roger pleased Morton in his final significant gallop and has drawn favourably for Saturday’s race.

“He’s going beautifully,” Morton remarked.

“He had a bigger piece of work on Saturday morning at Belmont, so he’s on the taper now.

“All systems go.”

Morton stated that the unusual lead-up had not impacted his belief in Roger.

“Absolutely not,” he affirmed.

“It was nice to get a good marble.

“I’m just looking forward to the weekend now. It probably can’t come quick enough.”

The Morton stable’s Pinnacles campaign also includes stable star Super Smink, who returned to Perth on Monday night after an extensive interstate campaign. She is being prepared for next Saturday’s Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes.

“She looks mint,” Morton commented.

“She’s very well travelled, been all over the show, but she looked like she was pretty happy to be home.

“She just went and stretched her legs today, so she looks like she’s taken no harm from it.”

The Winterbottom Stakes is set to be Super Smink’s next assignment, with a possible tilt at the Gold Rush to follow.

“When she’s on song, she’s very capable,” Morton added.

“We’ll just keep her happy and ticking over until then.”

Immortal Bliss is also on course for the Winterbottom Stakes, offering Morton another opportunity to compete at the highest level during a pivotal fortnight for the stable.

However, the immediate focus remains on Saturday, with two major races and two significant chances.

For Morton, it presents an opportunity to finally add his name to the list of winners of one of WA racing’s most coveted prizes.

Betting markets for the 2026 Railway Stakes are now open at various Australian betting sites.