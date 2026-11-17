Cosmic Crusader will likely require all the advantages to win this Saturday’s 2026 Railway Stakes, burdened with 61kg, and he seemingly received one at Tuesday night’s barrier draw.

The Cox Plate winner came up with gate six for the $1.5 million event over 1600 metres at Ascot, which is now a field of 14 following the early scratching of Hot And High.

The barrier gives champion Perth jockey Willie Pike options as Cosmic Crusader strives for a fifth win – and third at Group 1 level – of the campaign, in which he has emerged as a leading contender for this season’s Horse Of The Year award.

Cosmic Crusader, who tightened into $4 after the draw, will start to the immediate outside of past winner and last year’s runner-up Western Empire, who drew gate five, while another former winner in the race – Bustler – drew gate two.

Others to fare well included last week’s R J Peters Stakes winner Awesome Boy (one), Victorian raider Steparty (three) and Bonjoy (four).

Another Victorian, Harry’s Yacht, will have to overcome the outside gate if he is to win, while $3.50 favourite King Of Light (13), Rock Fest (12) and defending champion Watch Me Rock (10) have double-digit gates to contend with.

Cosmic Crusader will set a metric weight-carrying record if he can win Saturday’s 2026 race with 61kg, which is 3kg more than Luckygray carried to victory in 2013 when he set the existing record.

The most recent horse to carry a weight similar to Cosmic Crusader’s to victory was Tudor Mak, who lumped 9 stone 8 ounces (60.8kg) to victory in 1967, while the all-time weight record is held by Limber, who won under 10.1 (64kg) in 1901.

With the 2026 Railway Stakes fast approaching, consider checking the available betting markets for the race at your preferred online bookmakers.