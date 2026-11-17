Harry’s Yacht has made its way to Perth, bringing with it a recent victory and a strong sense of optimism for Saturday’s Group 1 Swan Draught-Railway Stakes at Ascot.

The horse, a winner at its last start at Flemington, has journeyed west after its connections felt it was ready to compete in the lucrative $1.5 million feature race.

Assistant trainer Neasham Clegg explained that Harry’s Yacht’s triumph in the 1600m Manifold Stakes on Oaks Day gave Leon and Troy Corstens and Will Larkin’s stable the confidence to pursue the Perth engagement.

“We looked at the Railway and thought it was a winnable race,” Clegg stated. “He did have to tick it, but he did beat a couple of Group 1 winners in the race. He was strong through the line and held his gallop, so that definitely gave us confidence to come.”

Following its win at Flemington, Harry’s Yacht underwent a brief freshen-up at the stable’s farm, where its workload was limited to treadmill sessions and paddock time.

Clegg confirmed that the gelding returned to Flemington in excellent spirits and had recovered well from its recent success.

The primary challenge since has been coordinating the horse’s transport across the country to arrive in time for Saturday’s event.

Harry’s Yacht travelled from Melbourne to Sydney by road before flying to Perth, arriving on Monday night.

Clegg acknowledged that the timing of the interstate travel in relation to race day was less than ideal, but pointed out that Harry’s Yacht had a history of handling travel well.

“That’s the only downfall with it, how close the travel is to the race,” he commented. “But he’s a horse we’ve sent up to Sydney a few times and he seems to cope with it very well. If we’re going to do it with one, he’s the type of horse that would handle it.”

Harry’s Yacht was given a gentle introduction to its new surroundings in Perth on its first morning, allowed to stretch its legs, roll, and buck before a wash and a long walk.

A light workout might be on the cards for Thursday, but Clegg indicated the stable would be guided by the horse’s well-being.

“We’ll just see how he is and judge,” he said. “We don’t want him to get away from us, but as long as he’s well and happy, that’s the main thing.”

Saturday’s Railway Stakes might not be the end of Harry’s Yacht’s campaign in Perth.

He also holds a nomination for the Gold Rush over 1400m, and Clegg suggested that a three-week break between races could suit a horse that performs better with regular racing.

“I think he’s definitely the type of horse that the more racing he does, the better he is,” he explained. “So the three weeks in Perth with the sunshine, I reckon he’ll love it.”

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