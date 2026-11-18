Ken Keys, the trainer, still avoids watching replays of the 2025 Cranbourne Cup.

Scheelite, under the guidance of Ken and Kasey Keys, finished tenth in the Listed event, experiencing restricted galloping room at a crucial stage in the straight.

Scheelite is slated to compete for Cranbourne Cup honours again this Saturday over 1600m, but this year faces the challenge of an outside barrier.

Last year, Scheelite drew barrier 2; this year, he will start from gate 17, the second widest.

“This has been our planned race,” Keys commented.

“His first run was terrific, the second run, we got our sectionals wrong, but the reality was they were too strong for us anyway, however it cleaned him up pretty well for here.

“It was cruel to watch last year, and I won’t even watch the replay, but I think we’re in that sort of form this time.”

Keys has a distinguished record in the Cranbourne Cup, having previously won it with Blue Collar Jack in 2006 and Boom ‘N’ Zoom in 2011, both times when the race distance was 2025m.

Achieving victory this Saturday, especially with Kasey as a training partner, would be particularly rewarding for the local Cranbourne trainers.

“Being a local, we’ve had a couple of good times,” Keys said.

“It cements your place here. You like winning good races in town, but these feel a bit more special, if there is such a thing and a win would also promote Kasey a bit more too.”

The Keys stable recently relocated to new premises closer to the Cranbourne training track, a move Ken Keys senior noted has provided significant time savings during the day.

“We can walk the horses over now,” Keys stated.

“They’ve come up really good and in the few days we’ve been there, our time factor has cut down by probably three-quarters-of-an-hour which makes a huge difference with staffing.

“We used to have paddocks and yards, and while they were fantastic, it adds to a very big workload.”

A capacity field of 18 horses, including two emergencies, is scheduled for the Cranbourne Cup this Saturday.

The pre-draw favourite, Another Wil, drew barrier 16, and another fancied runner, Hughes, will start from the widest gate, 18.

Adelaide challenger Air Assault is aiming to improve on his sixth-place finish from last year’s race and will jump from barrier five, hoping to build on his recent success in the John Letts Cup (1800m) at Morphettville. Consider checking out the racing odds available on Australian betting sites for the Cranbourne Cup.