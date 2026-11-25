Trainer Grahame Begg has found his spring campaign with Cilacap to be a trying one.

Cilacap is slated to run in the Group 3 Eclipse Stakes over 1800 metres at Sandown this Saturday, which will be her third start for the season.

After a successful autumn campaign culminating in an Adelaide victory in April, Cilacap’s return was hindered by a heavy track at Flemington on October 3. A subsequent minor injury sustained during the Empire Rose Stakes at Flemington on October 31 further complicated her preparation.

“She got galloped on when Pondalowie fell in the Empire Rose,” Begg stated. “She had a flap (of skin) on the side of her hoof, and it’s taken forever for it to heel. We’ve been trying to keep her in work. We’ve had her in a few times, but we’ve had to scratch her because I wasn’t 100 per cent comfortable, but now we’re back on song.”

Begg gave Cilacap the all-clear to proceed with her preparation following a convincing win in a 1200m jump-out at Cranbourne on Monday.

The trainer indicated that after her Saturday engagement at 1800m, the mare would be afforded a brief spell before being aimed at some of the significant mares’ races in the autumn.

This Saturday’s appearance will represent Cilacap’s second career start beyond 1600 metres from her 14 previous races, which have resulted in five wins and earnings of nearly $540,000.

Her only prior run over 1600 metres was a tenth-place finish in the Easter Cup (2000m) at Caulfield in April last year, as she was being readied for a campaign towards the Australasian Oaks (2000m) in Adelaide.

Begg does not foresee the 1800m distance presenting any difficulties for Cilacap on Saturday.

“She’s won at a mile,” Begg commented. “We tried her once at 2000 metres in the Easter Cup and she chipped a knee in that race, so there’s no reason to think that she can’t run it.”

Despite drawing barrier 13 in the 14-horse field, Cilacap will have the benefit of Jordan Childs back in the saddle, who has ridden the mare to her last two victories.

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