Sunshine Coast trainer John Holcombe has experienced recent difficulties in pinpointing ideal races for Sibi Ipse Fortunae, with barrier draws proving a consistent challenge.

After an encouraging third-place debut performance at Eagle Farm over 1200 metres on October 14, the three-year-old colt and gelding is considered a strong contender to break his maiden status in the TAB 3yo Colts and Geldings Maiden (1200m) at Ipswich this Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

“He didn’t surprise me at Eagle Farm as I thought he would go well,” Holcombe commented.

“He has been drawing wide gates in other races and that is why he’s been a while between runs.”

Holcombe, who began his training career in 2005 and typically manages a yard of eight to ten horses, describes Sibi Ipse Fortunae as a well-behaved type expected to handle the Ipswich track conditions.

The gelding’s chosen name, a Latin phrase meaning ‘each person is the maker of their fortune’, presents a curious narrative when compared to the racing career of his sire, Daulat Rex Meyiwa.

“His stallion was unraced as when we sent his dam to Victoria (for serving), the foal came back and put his leg through a fence and severed a hind tendon,” Holcombe stated.

“So he was never going to race.”

Veteran jockey Michael Rodd, who was also aboard for the gelding’s debut outing last month, is set to ride.

Betting sites offer competitive betting markets for the race, providing opportunities for punters.