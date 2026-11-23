Trainer Greg Lee is optimistic that Glorious Moments can prove himself the best horse he has ever handled if he can claim victory in the Group 3 Festival Stakes at Rosehill on Saturday. The five-year-old, who has been carefully managed throughout his career, will contest the 1500-metre race second-up, following an impressive winning performance at Newcastle in Benchmark 94 company on his return to racing.

The son of Brutal has participated in only nine races across five racing preparations. However, Lee, who operates his stable in partnership with his brother Jim, believes that Glorious Moments has now reached the necessary maturity to achieve his full potential.

“He wasn’t mature enough,” Lee stated. “I had a crack with him at the early two-year-olds because I thought he could do it, but he sort of had a quarter crack then too, which was playing up. He’s a big horse, but he only copped three or four runs, but he’ll be able to cop six or seven now that he’s had those preparations.”

Lee had previously aimed Glorious Moments towards Listed company in the Winter Stakes (1400m) earlier in the year, where the horse finished eighth as the $2.80 favourite behind General Salute. Despite that result, Lee is confident in the horse’s ability to perform well on Saturday, with loftier objectives in sight later in the season.

“I’ve always thought he would be a Doncaster horse,” Lee commented. “We’ve had Keepin’ The Dream, he won a lot of Cups, a Hawkesbury Cup, a Rowley Mile and I think Glorious Moments is better. He’s improved since that run at Newcastle and he’s peaking at the right time because he’s got to win on Saturday to get into the old Villiers, The Ingham. He’ll run a mile no problem, Tim Clark’s on him at 54 kilos so he’s got the lightest weight he’s carried for a while. He’s got to win to take that next level up.”

The Festival Stakes has been a significant lead-up race for the Group 2 The Ingham. Yorkshire successfully completed the double last year, while Robusto secured the runner-up position in the Festival Stakes before winning The Ingham in 2024. Glorious Moments is currently the $2.50 favourite for the Festival Stakes and is listed at $11 in future markets for The Ingham on December 12th.

Consider checking out the betting markets for the Festival Stakes at your preferred online bookmakers.