King Zephyr is set to undergo a trial for a potential berth in a $1 million feature race when he contests his favoured track this Saturday.

Trainer Grahame Begg is finalising preparations for the gelding to compete in the $200,000 Group 3 Sandown Stakes at Sandown. The 1400-metre race will serve as a crucial audition for a spot in Southside Racing’s slot race, The Supernova, also run over 1400 metres, occurring two weeks later.

“If he can win next week then we can think about possibly putting our hand up to try to get to The Supernova,” Begg said. “(That is) 1400 at Pakenham – he’s raced well there and he’s won at Pakenham – so there are a couple of little targets.”

The trainer is eager to have the six-year-old back at Sandown, the venue where he has achieved three of his six career triumphs. His only defeat at this track was a second-place finish behind Meridius in a 1400m benchmark 100 event in May 2026.

Following this, the son of Hallowed Crown ventured to Queensland for the Spear Chief Handicap (1500m) and The Glasshouse (1400m) at Listed level, but did not feature prominently. This campaign led to a delayed start to his 2026 Spring Carnival campaign.

His performances in his two starts this preparation included a commendable fourth in the Group 2 Gilgai Stakes (1200m) at Flemington, followed by an eleventh in the Group 2 The Damien Oliver (1400m) at the same track.

Begg indicated that the circumstances of the previous race did not align with the plan, and a third placing in a 1000m Cranbourne jumpout last Monday confirmed his optimism.

“He’s had a little tick-over jumpout in between (runs),” Begg confirmed. “It was a funny race that race at Flemington, he actually got very aggressive in the run, they had him very tight and he pulled very hard and he just never really rounded it off, but he never really got a lot of clean room. Hopefully back to the big stretches of Sandown, his favourite track, will suit.”

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