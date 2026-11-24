A capacity field of 16 runners, plus three emergencies, is poised to compete in the final Group 1 sprint of the year at Ascot.

The 2026 Winterbottom Stakes on Saturday will see three gallopers from the eastern states take on the local runners in the 1200-metre dash.

Two of the eastern state raiders are familiar to Perth racegoers, while the third is making its debut appearance outside of Victoria.

The Bjorn Baker-trained Overpass is returning to Perth, having recorded two Quokka victories and two Winterbottom Stakes wins from seven starts at the track.

He is currently the $3.20 favourite, having drawn gate one, which is one position inside the barrier he jumped from when finishing second in last year’s Winterbottom Stakes.

Blake Shinn is journeying to Perth to partner the consistent eight-year-old on Saturday.

Rey Magnerio, who finished third in last year’s running, has drawn barrier seven, but could start from the same gate as last year if Harricane Harley (barrier 4) does not gain a start.

With Willie Pike suspended, former WA jockey Mark Zahra is the new rider for Rey Magnerio, with the jockey aiming to land his maiden Group 1 in his former home state.

Rey Magnerio is the $4.80 second favourite, while the Symon Wilde-trained Persian Spirit is a $15 chance after drawing gate 3 with John Allen in the saddle.

Oscar’s Fortune, who had a stint in Melbourne with Gavin Bedggood, going winless, before returning to original trainer Dion Luciani, enters Saturday’s race coming off a first-up Ascot win on November 14, but has to overcome barrier 14.

Want A Winner and Jedi Dream, drawn in barriers 17 and 6 respectively, enter the 2026 Winterbottom Stakes coming off last start victories.

Find the best racing odds for the Winterbottom Stakes with leading bookmakers.