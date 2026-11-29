Trainer Adrian Bott has outlined the strategic considerations behind selecting Sir Delius for the upcoming Group 1 Hong Kong Cup (2000m) scheduled at Sha Tin next month.

The training partnership of Bott and Gai Waterhouse had the option to enter Sir Delius in the Hong Kong International Vase (2400m), but ultimately decided on the Cup, a race that is anticipated to field a stronger collection of runners.

Sir Delius, a horse with three Group 1 victories to his credit, including a commanding performance in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes over 2000m at Royal Randwick in April, has not recorded a win in his four starts this spring. Nevertheless, Bott asserts that the six-year-old entire is progressing towards his optimal form.

There were promising signs when Sir Delius finished a close third to Birdman and Cosmic Crusader in the Champions Stakes (2000m) at Flemington last start, followed by a commanding five-length victory in a barrier trial at Warwick Farm the previous week.

Bott cited a number of factors that influenced their decision to target the shorter race at the Hong Kong international meeting on December 13.

“We felt Sir Delius showed he was still ‘sharp’ in that trial,” Bott told Racing And Sports.

“Also, we haven’t tested him over 2400m since he has been with us and he hasn’t been to that distance since he ran in the Arc (eighth to Bluestocking in the 2024 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe).”

“Also the length of time between runs from Melbourne (third in the Champions Stakes on November 7) into Hong Kong, plus the international trek over there against some Europeans deep into their campaign and being specialists at the trip.

“So, there was enough there to say the safer option was to go to the 2000m race where we know he can be competitive off his figures.”

Sir Delius, who is scheduled to depart for Hong Kong tomorrow, possesses a peak Timeform rating of 127, which is considered competitive for the Hong Kong International Cup.

Bott has not entirely dismissed the idea of Sir Delius competing over 2400m in the future, possibly in a race such as the Group 1 Tancred Stakes next autumn.

“When Sir Delius comes back, I wouldn’t rule out going to 2400m with him,” Bott stated.

In related news, Australia’s representation at the Hong Kong international meeting has been narrowed to two contenders due to an injury-related withdrawal of Kingswood.

Kingswood, the winner of the Caulfield Cup, is experiencing a minor lameness issue, and trainer Gavin Bedggood confirmed via social media that the horse would be sent for a spell instead of travelling to Hong Kong.

“Unfortunately, Kingswood presented with low level lameness behind this (Saturday) morning at trackwork,” Bedggood explained.

“(This) presents as muscular soreness but with a flight to Hong Kong and competing on the world stage, and being away from our own veterinary and chiropractic team, we were not prepared to take the risk and travel.

“He owes us nothing and we owe him everything and his welfare will always come first and foremost.

“Kingswood will go for a well-deserved spell and be prepared for either the Sydney autumn or Brisbane winter carnival.”

Sir Delius will be joined in Hong Kong by Land Legend, trained by Ciaron Maher, who achieved a spectacular victory in the Caulfield Stakes this spring and is being prepared for the International Vase (2400m).

With Sir Delius heading to the Hong Kong Cup, punters are advised to check the latest betting markets available through Australian betting sites.