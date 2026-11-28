The calendar may have indicated the approach of summer, but the persistent wet conditions told a different story as the field entered the Sandown Cup.

For the three previous editions of the Listed Sandown Cup (3200m), the race had been conducted at the beginning of winter on tracks with give.

After a warm start to the day at Sandown on Saturday, conditions became cool with showers throughout the day, ultimately deteriorating the track from a Good 4 to a Soft 7 after the running of the Sandown Cup.

This made Saturday’s 3200m contest a true test of staying ability, a factor intensified by the tactics employed by Sam Hawkens, who made a bold bid for victory around the 1000-metre mark, establishing a ten-length lead just before the home turn.

However, it was the $3.20 favourite, Manzor Blue, under the guidance of Michael Dee, who proved to be the superior stayer, ultimately winning by three lengths from Black Peppermint ($15), with Sam Hawkens ($17) holding on for third, a further 1-¼ lengths astern.

Manzor Blue was the sole New Zealand-trained stayer that attempted to gain a start in this year’s Melbourne Cup.

Following a 13th-place finish in the Moonee Valley Cup at Flemington on October 24, Manzor Blue returned to Flemington two weeks later to finish second to Pinhole in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2600m).

That run confirmed to trainer Lisa Latta that the mare was on course for Saturday’s event, though she admitted to having concerns about the way the race unfolded approaching the home turn.

“I was a touch worried at the 700 (metre mark) but it all played out well,” Latta said.

“I’d just like to say a big thank you to GO Racing, Albert and the boys for giving me the opportunity to bring her over and Charlotte Littlefield.

“She has made it very easy for me while running a big stable at home.

“I was quite stressed when she first came over here six weeks ago.”

Latta stated that Manzor Blue would return to New Zealand for a few weeks in the paddock before preparing for a potential return trip to Australia and the Sydney Cup.

“It is a job well done for her,” Latta said.

“We’re going to give her three-weeks in the paddock, and we’ll bring her back over but might look at the Sydney Cup or something like that.”

Dee mentioned it was pleasing to secure a win for Latta in the GO Racing colours, who have supplied him with numerous winners over the years.

“Credit to Lisa Latta and her team for bringing this mare over and she runs a great race every time,” Dee said.

“Today, I was feeling confident. She ran super in the Queen Elizabeth, and I’m just excited to win the Sandown Cup for a fellow Kiwi trainer.

“I’ve had a bit of success with Lisa over the years and especially in these colours.”

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