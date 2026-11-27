The final appearance of Ombudsman’s illustrious career is scheduled for a foreign continent, over a distance he has yet to race, but excitement outweighs any concern for jockey William Buick heading into this Sunday’s Japan Cup.

Europe’s recently crowned Cartier Horse of the Year will be retired to stud following the AU$10.3 million, 2400-metre event. He faces a strong field, including France’s reigning champion Calandagan and a formidable array of local talent such as Masquerade Ball, Croix Du Nord, and Danon Decile.

This represents a significant challenge for a horse that has not competed beyond 2112 metres. However, Buick indicated that the expansive Tokyo Racecourse, featuring a 525-metre home straight, is as appropriate a venue as any to assess the John and Thady Gosden-trained entire.

“Of course it’s an unknown for him, but I think it’s a good track for him,” the English rider stated. “Tokyo racecourse is a beautiful fair track and the ground should be firm, which will suit him. He will give himself every chance. He relaxes very well in his races and he’s very versatile – he’s very economical through the run – so he will give himself every chance to stay the extra distance.”

Further aiding Ombudsman’s prospects was drawing barrier eight in Thursday afternoon’s barrier draw. The draw saw Croix Du Nord receive gate four, Masquerade Ball six, Calandagan nine, top European mare Minnie Hauk 10, Danon Decile 16, and the Willie Mullins-trained Ethical Diamond the outside alley in the field of 18.

Ombudsman’s presence in Japan was confirmed in the weeks following his victory in the Group 1 Champion Stakes at Ascot. In that 2011-metre contest, the son of Night Of Thunder finished 3-3/4 lengths ahead of Calandagan.

His prior start resulted in a fourth-place finish in the Group 1 Juddmonte International over 2112 metres at York, which remains the longest race he has contested. He had previously won last year’s Juddmonte International emphatically, a performance just before finishing runner-up to Calandagan in the Champion Stakes, his final run before his Japan Cup participation.

Ombudsman has competed in 14 races to date, achieving 10 wins, with five of those victories being at the highest level.

Buick was aboard when the horse cantered on the Tokyo course proper on Thursday morning and reported a positive sensation.

“I was very pleased with what I could feel from Ombudsman this morning,” he said. “Obviously he only had a canter on the turf and I just let him stretch his legs the final 400 metres. But he feels like he’s shipped over very well and I said to John and Thady, you wouldn’t think it’s the end of a season for him. He’s had his races beautifully spaced out and he’s a very mature horse, a very strong horse and I couldn’t be happier with what I felt this morning.”

In addition to the AU$4.7 million winner’s prize, Ombudsman is in line for a $7.28 million bonus if he wins, thanks to his Champion Stakes success.

Following Sunday’s event, Ombudsman will return to Europe to begin his stud career at Godolphin’s Kildangan Stud, where he will stand for an introductory fee of €45,000 (AU$73,000).

Betting markets for the race are now open with Australian betting sites.