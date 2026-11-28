Paltrow Miss had demonstrated significant promise throughout the previous season, securing minor placings at Group 1 level in both the Australasian Oaks and the Queensland Oaks. However, a black type victory had thus far eluded the mare.

This anomaly was rectified in the 2026 ATC Cup, where Paltrow Miss finally claimed the stakes win her record deserved. This victory is unlikely to be her last at Group or Listed level.

Ciaron Maher, the trainer who achieved a remarkable Melbourne Cup trifecta with Point Of Law, Zahrann, and Juja Kibo earlier this month, was not trackside at Rosehill. His Sydney stable representative, Johann Gerard-Dubord, however, indicated that the mare’s best performances are still anticipated.

“It’s nice to get a first stakes win for her because being a mare black type is important,” Gerard-Dubord stated. “She is lightly-raced and will only keep improving. She’s a talented mare.”

Paltrow Miss, the $3.20 favourite and raced in similar ownership to Point Of Law, was piloted with skill by Ash Morgan. She responded with a determined half-length victory over Imperialist ($71), with Anythink Goes ($16) securing third place just over a length behind.

The four-year-old mare was competing in just her seventh career start and was second-up in the ATC Cup, having resumed with a narrow second in the Ladies Day Cup (1500m) at Hawkesbury.

Her performance to immediately contest the 2000m and successfully resist the challenges from her more experienced rivals was particularly strong.

“Paltrow Miss tries very hard and she’s a strong stayer,” Gerard-Dubord commented. “The barrier wasn’t ideal and the first couple of furlongs was a bit tricky but Ash rode her perfectly, he took his time and she relaxed well. She’s tough and had a good fitness base but she was stepping up from 1500m to 2000m and it’s a long straight here so it was a big effort.”

Paltrow Miss appears to be a fitting candidate for upcoming races such as the Christmas Cup and the Summer Cup. However, the extent of Maher’s plans for her summer campaign is not yet clear, as the champion trainer will be mindful of the mare’s potential to be a contender at a much higher level during the autumn carnival.

Considering the strong form, consider placing bets on Paltrow Miss through Australian betting sites for upcoming races.