The inaugural victory of Darn Spicy in a Stakes race at Sandown has effectively compensated for the disappointment experienced by Gavin Bedggood, who was unable to take Kingswood to the Hong Kong international meeting next month.

Kingswood was detected with lameness in its near hind leg on Saturday morning while preparing for trackwork ahead of its scheduled Monday departure for Hong Kong.

Bedggood disclosed that Kingswood was exhibiting muscular soreness, and given the absence of his regular veterinary and chiropractic specialists, he elected not to risk transporting the horse to Hong Kong.

As a result, Kingswood will now undergo a spell and be conditioned for an autumn and winter racing schedule in Sydney and Brisbane.

Darn Spicy’s win in the Listed Merson Cooper Stakes (1000m) on Saturday helped to ease that setback for Bedggood.

Ridden by Jamie Melham, Darn Spicy ($9.50) triumphed by 1-¼ lengths over the $3.50 favourite Royal Press. Nissaki ($17) secured third place, a further three-quarters of a length behind.

“This is our first ever two-year-old runner before Christmas,” Bedggood stated. “We purchased her at the sales, so it makes it very rewarding.”

Bedggood spent $175,000 to acquire the filly as a yearling from the Gold Coast.

Darn Spicy is related to Yamashita’s Gold, whom Bedggood prepared for a second-place finish on debut in the 2025 Blue Diamond Preview at Sandown.

Bedggood commented that he had only recently, within the past month, been able to finalise the sale of the filly in her entirety.

“She was a good physical (type), and she’s just been very natural in everything she has done,” Bedggood elaborated. “Some (of the owners) were in from the start, and some have got in over the last three or four weeks. She wasn’t paid (for) and didn’t have a name a few weeks ago, so Magic Millions have got a bit of interest out of me. She’s a little bit cantankerous at times, but it’s good to see her put it all together.”

Melham, who had worked Darn Spicy in trackwork, noted that the filly truly embodied her name.

“She’s a very temperamental horse at home,” Melham said. “She’s not the easiest horse, but she coped with it great. Once she got there and when she got to the gates, she took a breather and the race shaped out perfectly for us in the end. She’s very tractable when she’s going, this filly but she can be quite temperamental, but the good ones are, I guess.”

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