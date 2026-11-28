The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Infallible made a decisive break from the starting gates, swiftly gained the fence, and then maintained her advantage throughout to secure victory in the Local Pools and Spas Sprint (1100m).

This brilliant filly’s performance was so compelling that her odds were dramatically cut from $34 to $15, making her a joint favourite alongside the undefeated Melbourne colt Soldi for the upcoming Golden Slipper, the world’s richest turf race, scheduled for Rosehill on March 20, 2026.

However, Bott confirmed that Infallible’s immediate objective is the $3 million Magic Millions 2yo Classic (1200m) at the Gold Coast on January 16, 2026.

Infallible is now expected to follow the successful path previously taken by the exceptional stablemate Storm Boy three years ago.

Storm Boy achieved a debut win in the same Rosehill race, followed by success in the Group 3 BJ McLachlan Stakes at Eagle Farm, before ultimately triumphing in the Magic Millions.

“Infallible was brought here today to qualify for the Magic Millions,” Bott stated. “This is a path that we have used successfully previously and I think she will certainly make her presence felt on the big day (Magic Millions).”

“We will probably head to Queensland for the Group 3 race (BJ McLachlan Stakes on Boxing Day) as that is usually a good lead-up race into the Magic Millions.”

Infallible, the $2.10 favourite, displayed outstanding early speed, leading throughout and defeating promising first-starter River Of Rome ($3.10) by two-and-a-quarter lengths. Andrade ($18) finished third, a further four lengths adrift.

“It’s nice to have an exciting two-year-old to step out at this time of year,” Bott said. “She’s a very professional filly with an abundance of natural speed. One of her great assets is her early gate speed and she has the physical capabilities to sustain that.

“She was as strong late as she was at the start so that is going to take her a long way.”

Jockey Tim Clark commented that while Infallible was impressive on debut, there is more to come from the talented filly.

“Her gate speed was typical of the education they get with Gai and Adrian, it makes a big difference,” Clark said. “Even when they draw a bit of an awkward gate you overcome it so quickly it is nearly like you get a head start. But she came and executed really well today like she had done in her trials so I was really pleased with her win.”

With Infallible now a leading contender for the Golden Slipper, exploring online bookmakers for the best odds is advisable.