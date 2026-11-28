Rey Magnerio captured the year’s final Group 1 prize, the $1.5 million Winterbottom Stakes (1200m) at Ascot, in a race that was significantly marred by a dramatic two-horse fall.

The incident involved Kraken Time, with jockey Holly Watson aboard, and Super Smink, partnered by Chris Parnham, who fell heavily near the 600-metre mark of the feature sprint.

Both horses and Watson appeared to escape serious injury, but Parnham sustained a severe concussion and was taken to hospital for further observation.

Rey Magnerio’s jockey, Mark Zahra, who developed his riding skills in Perth, avoided the incident and celebrated his first Group 1 success in Western Australia.

“I thought I was going to win ‘easy’ but when he got to the front he pricked his ears although he did enough,” Zahra told Perth media. “It has taken a while to come back here and win a Group 1 race so this is a massive thrill.”

Robbie Griffiths’ charge, Rey Magnerio ($3.60), finished strongly to claim the Winterbottom Stakes by a half-length from Oscar’s Fortune ($21), with Talkanco ($8.50) a further three-quarters of a length adrift in third.

Overpass, the winner of the last two Winterbottom Stakes in 2023-24, was the $2.35 favourite. He started brilliantly under Blake Shinn, taking the lead until well into the straight, only to be run down near the finish and end up fourth.

However, Melbourne raider Rey Magnerio proved a deserving and convincing winner, avenging his unlucky third placing in the feature sprint twelve months prior.

Griffiths indicated that the seven-year-old gelding, Rey Magnerio, had returned to Perth this spring in the best form of his career, a fact validated by his fast-finishing victory.

“The sectional times he has had at his last two runs have been the best of his career,” Griffiths said. “And the sectional times he ran last start (to win the Century Stakes at Flemington) was the best of any horse in the spring carnival. If you look at all the champions that ran during the Melbourne carnival that’s fantastic.”

Griffiths, whose stable is based at Cranbourne, expressed his complete faith in Zahra, who deputised for the suspended Willie Pike on Rey Magnerio.

“As an ex-jockey, I felt so disappointed for Willie,” Griffiths stated. “I felt a bit sad for WA racing because I know how much (betting) turnover he draws. For ‘Rey’ I was never in any doubt about having an issue because I had a replacement of Mark Zahra’s standing.”

Pike is set to reunite with Rey Magnerio as the sprinter targets a repeat victory in the Group 3 $1.5 million Gold Rush at Ascot on December 12.

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