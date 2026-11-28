Renowned trainer Joe Pride expressed his bewilderment at the market’s assessment for the Listed $200,000 Starlight Stakes (1100m) held at Rosehill Gardens this year, despite his general faith in betting trends.

King’s Secret, prepared by Pride, ended up at odds of $12, while the strong public fancy, Roselyn’s Star, was heavily backed into $1.65.

The two sprinters battled out a thrilling conclusion to the feature race, with King’s Secret demonstrating remarkable tenacity to maintain a slender advantage over his more favoured competitor.

“I’m a big believer the market gets it right but I couldn’t believe Roselyn’s Star was $1.65 and we were $12,” Pride declared.

“There is not much between those two horses and on this occasion I am glad the market got it wrong.”

King’s Secret, the younger half-brother to the exceptionally wealthy Private Eye ($13.3 million), is forging his own path in racing. He successfully fended off the heavily supported favourite Roselyn’s Star by a narrow margin, with Tuned ($20) finishing a length further back in third.

Andrew Adkins provided a masterful performance aboard King’s Secret, taking the initiative early to position the five-year-old gelding in a commanding tactical position just off the pace.

“Joe pressed the reset button mid-preparation and freshened him up,” Adkins stated.

“His last run was below average for him but to be fair, he ran two PB’s (personal best) early in the spring and it might have taken the edge off him.

“Joe knows him so well and gave the horse a freshen up and he was back to his best today.

“He makes his own luck, he’s a very genuine horse and he’s a gutsy horse as he showed today -you would love 10 of them in the stable.”‘

While King’s Secret has a significant journey ahead to replicate the stellar career of Private Eye, Pride is confident that the emerging sprinter is poised for further success.

“We have worked out he’s at his best on the fresh side and he is still learning, still going through the grades,” Pride explained.

“The way his record is building suggests 1100m is his sweet spot. He has won six races at 1100m now.

“He’s a good, tough horse and I feel there is a couple more good wins in store for him.”‘

King’s Secret, representing Jamie Walter’s Proven Thoroughbreds, delivered Joe Pride his third victory in the Starlight Stakes, adding to the previous wins of Dragonstone in 2023 and Kuro in 2016.

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