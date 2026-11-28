The victory of Recon in the Group 3 Sandown Stakes at Sandown marked the culmination of a significant weekend for Mornington trainer Pat Carey.

This performance over 1400 metres arrived less than 24 hours after Carey’s granddaughter, Taylah Gatt, played a part in North Melbourne’s AFLW premiership success.

“We won’t hang it on him, but he was late to work this morning,” co-trainer Harris Walker remarked. “Fair enough. It has been a good 24 hours and I’m sure this brings a lot of joy to a lot of people.”

Ridden by Craig Williams, Recon ($4.20) achieved a 1-½ length win from Here To Shock ($11). Run Harry Run ($4.40) finished third, an additional three-quarters of a length behind.

Walker noted that the team had some reservations due to the track conditions, which had changed from a Good 4 to a Heavy 8 following Recon’s race.

“It is a bit circumstantial with this guy,” Walker commented. “He’s better on top of the ground and 1400 (metres) was a big query, but we’re incredibly rapt. Craig, he just summed it up perfectly. He got into clear running room and that was pretty much all we spoke about to get into good, consistent going. It was a tough win.”

Walker mentioned their hope that a slot holder for The Supernova at Pakenham on December 12 would be interested in the horse.

“I guess the natural path probably would be The Supernova if anyone’s out there looking for a horse,” Walker said. “I think he’s put in a decent effort there, so we’ll see what happens. He’s been up for a long time, but we haven’t been overtaxing him.”

For jockey Craig Williams, securing the ride on Recon was something he actively pursued.

“Pat gave me great opportunities when I was a kid,” Williams stated. “I had a talk on the phone for about 15 minutes and learnt something. A new word as well. Then I got the call back after two days that ‘Harris and I would love you to ride the horse’. I came back and partnered him in a jump out here and they presented a really nice horse. Tactically we got flushed out a little bit and I guess you just trust the horse, but on straightening up, the confidence I had in the horse grew and he was too strong today. I hope he takes up the option of the slot of the million-dollar race at Pakenham because that’s the type of calibre he is for this time of year and he’ll give it a great shake.”

With Recon’s commanding win in the Sandown Stakes, betting markets for upcoming feature races are likely to be keenly watched by Australian betting sites.