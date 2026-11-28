Cristal Clear led for much of the running and showed great fight when challenged, ultimately recording a convincing victory in the Group 3 $250,000 Festival Stakes (1500m).

The Archibald stable is preparing the talented Formal Display and potentially Hellsing for The Ingham, and Cristal Clear is now in line to join his stablemates in the lucrative Royal Randwick feature mile next month.

“This sort of win puts him back into that race (The Ingham),” Rob Archibald said.

“I thought Sun God was looming up quite dangerously but I really like the way our horse dug deep and on the line I felt like we were even going away again.

“We will see how he pulls up but on that effort I can’t see why he wouldn’t go to that race.”

Cristal Clear ($26), ridden with precision by Jason Collett, appeared to be under pressure halfway down the straight as Sun God ($9) made a run. However, the gelding responded magnificently under pressure, fighting off his rival to win by a half-length, with Estadio Mestalla ($7.50) finishing a close third.

Archibald also praised Collett’s ride after Cristal Clear delivered the stable a Rosehill double, following Sacrify’s earlier win on the card.

“It has been a bit of a frustrating preparation with Cristal Clear,” Archibald noted.

“At home, he has been going quite well but just hasn’t been putting it together in his first couple of runs.

“He got a bit too far back that day at Hawkesbury last start but Jason was very positive and he knows the horse.

“We put the blinkers back on and with Jason riding with intent, it has obviously worked well with the horse.”

Cristal Clear, a winner of the Group 2 Ajax Stakes earlier this year, is now set to contest the Festival Stakes-The Ingham double, a feat previously achieved by Yorkshire (2025), Monton (2011), Utzon (2006), Ike’s Dream (2004), and Castanea (1965).

“It has been a big team effort to get him back, the team at Scone have done a great job and so has the Warwick Farm team,” Archibald explained.

“I’m pleased for (part-owners) Group One Thoroughbreds to win a nice race like this as they have been great supporters of our stable.”

Archibald also confirmed that Alan Brown Stakes winner Formal Display and The Big Dance winner Hellsing are being considered for The Ingham. “Formal Display will definitely go to The Ingham,” Archibald declared.

“Hellsing was disappointing last start but if he pleases us in the next two weeks or so he deserves his chance, too.”

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