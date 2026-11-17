There’s a unique satisfaction in capturing your local hometown Cup.

For jockey Craig Williams, the Listed Cranbourne Cup, though not the biggest race he has contested, holds significant personal value due to his upbringing in the area.

His history with the race includes an apprentice win on Main Strike in 1994, trained by his father Alan, and a subsequent victory in 2019 aboard Dr Drill for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.

This Saturday, Williams is scheduled to ride On Display, prepared by Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr.

“I grew up here,” Williams stated at Cranbourne on Tuesday morning. “I won it as a kid. I won it on Main Strike, which was a family horse. It was 66-to-one, and everyone backed it which was great. It’s my home Cup, so it’s always special.”

Williams partnered On Display in a gallop on the course proper at Cranbourne on Tuesday morning. This was his first time riding the mare, although he has competed against her on numerous occasions.

On Display is aiming to break a prolonged run without a win, her last victory occurring in August 2025 at Caulfield, where she defeated Shadhavar, the winner of last week’s Group 1 C F Orr Stakes over 1400m.

In her most recent outing, On Display finished eighth in the Crystal Mile (1600m) at Flemington on October 24.

“Her overall form makes her one of the chances,” Williams said. “You only have to go back 12 months ago to see how she performed behind Pride Of Jenni and obviously that is good enough form. She had a look around her this morning and she felt really well. She galloped well. She’s happy, she’s healthy, so all those boxes are ticked and I’m looking forward to Saturday.”

The Cranbourne Cup serves as Saturday’s feature event, though The Meteorite (1200m) carries double the prize money.

The Meteorite, now in its third running on Saturday, is a ‘slot race’. Williams has secured the ride on Inkaruna, trained by Anthony and Sam Freedman.

Williams guided the then-filly to victory in the $1 million Thoroughbred Club Stakes (1200m) last November and was aboard Inkaruna when she finished fourth on Derby Day at Flemington. She subsequently finished second to Watchme Win on the final day of Melbourne Cup week.

“She’s going super and is a model of consistency,” Williams observed. “It’s a very competitive line-up this year and she’s one of the main chances, I would assume, on form.”

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