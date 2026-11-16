Melbourne Cup runner So You Are dies in 2026 after colic

The Bjorn Baker-trained galloper So You Are, a participant in the 2026 Melbourne Cup, has sadly passed away following a severe bout of colic. The five-year-old gelding had been experiencing a career-best period, achieving four consecutive stakes wins before his game eighth-place finish in the prestigious race. He had recently begun a well-deserved spell when he became critically ill.

Despite receiving the highest level of veterinary care at a specialist equine hospital, the gelding could not be saved. Baker, exhibiting remarkable professionalism during this difficult time, issued a statement sharing the heartbreaking news. “We are devastated to share the news that So You Are has died following a severe bout of colic,” Baker said. “He had been enjoying a well-earned spell when he was found showing signs of colic this morning. He was rushed to a specialist equine hospital for emergency veterinary treatment, but sadly could not be saved. Beyond his achievements on the track, he was a much-loved horse, and his loss will be deeply felt by everyone who knew and cared for him. Our thoughts are with the Ramsey family (owners of So You Are).”

So You Are had previously achieved stakes placings, but this spring saw him reach new heights. His resurgence began with a victory in the Listed City Tattersalls Cup (2400m) at Randwick. The Baker-trained stayer continued his impressive run with wins in the Group 3 Colin Stephen Quality (2400m) and the Group 3 St Leger (2600m) at Randwick.

A pivotal performance came in the Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m), which secured his place in the Melbourne Cup field – his fourth consecutive feature race triumph. Ridden by Rachel King in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup, So You Are briefly appeared to be a contender down the straight at Flemington. He ultimately finished eighth behind Point Of Law, concluding a stellar six-start spring campaign that earned his connections over $1 million.

The son of former dual Horse of the Year So You Think, So You Are amassed a total of eight wins and 12 placings from 29 starts, earning nearly $1.5 million in prize money throughout his racing career. His loss is deeply felt by the racing community.

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