So You Are, a competitor who finished eighth in the 2026 Melbourne Cup won by Point Of Law, was admitted to an equine clinic on Monday for urgent surgical intervention due to a severe colic episode. Regrettably, despite the utmost dedication from veterinary specialists, the gelding could not be saved.

This morning, trainer Bjorn Baker and the ownership consortium of So You Are received profoundly upsetting news: their much-valued racehorse’s remains had been discovered within a skip bin situated near a rubbish disposal site at Lucas Heights.

The disturbing discovery was initially captured on video by builder Gregg Jowett, who then disseminated the footage via Facebook.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Baker implored relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and exhaustive investigation into the shocking incident.

“Like everyone who has seen the footage, I am deeply distressed by the handling of So You Are’s remains,” Baker said in his statement. “He was a much-loved horse, and he deserved to be treated with dignity and respect after his death. I understand the specialist hospital facility REC Equine Specialists are investigating the circumstances, and I expect a full explanation of what occurred. My thoughts remain with the Ramsey family, and with all my staff, for whom this has compounded an already devastating loss.”

Dr Jonathan Lumsden, managing partner at REC’s Equine Specialists, also released a statement today, extending its “deepest sympathies to the owner, trainer and connections of So You Are, and apologises unreservedly for the distress caused by the footage shared on social media.”

“On Monday 16 November, So You Are was brought to our hospital for emergency treatment of severe colic. Despite the best efforts of our veterinary team, he could not be saved and was humanely euthanised under anaesthesia,” REC’s statement declared. “After his death, So You Are was collected by our contracted service provider and taken to a licensed landfill. He should have been promptly and respectfully buried.”

“What happened was unacceptable and disrespectful to So You Are and to everyone who cared for him. We are deeply sorry. So You Are was in our care. We did not carry out the burial ourselves, but we chose the provider and the arrangements, and we take full responsibility for that. We should have known exactly how horses were handled after leaving our hospital, and we did not. That process is not good enough, and it must change.”

“We have spoken with So You Are’s owners and trainer to apologise personally. We are working with our service provider and the facility operators, together with Racing NSW, to establish how this happened and to put in processes to ensure it never happens again. Effective immediately: • We have stopped using this service provider. • We are reviewing how the service providers we contract care for horses after death, from collection to final burial, and will share the findings with So You Are’s connections and Racing NSW. No owner should have to go through what So You Are’s connections have experienced this week. We will make sure it does not happen again. Out of respect for So You Are and those who loved him, we ask that the footage not be shared further.”

So You Are had been stakes-placed earlier in his racing career, but experienced a significant uplift in form this spring, commencing with his victory in the Listed City Tattersalls Cup (2400m) at Randwick. The stayer, prepared by Baker, was only just embarking on his campaign and, in his subsequent two starts at Randwick, he claimed the Group 3 Colin Stephen Quality (2400m) and the Group 3 St Leger (2600m).

Subsequently, So You Are secured his Melbourne Cup entry by winning the Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m), marking his fourth successive feature race triumph. Rachel King was the jockey aboard So You Are in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup, and for a brief period halfway down the final straight, he presented as a potential winner in the prestigious Flemington two-miler. So You Are held on determinedly to ultimately finish eighth behind Point Of Law, concluding an exceptional six-start spring campaign that netted connections over $1 million in prize money. So You Are, a son of the distinguished former dual Horse of the Year So You Think, competed in a total of 29 races, achieving eight wins and 12 minor placings, and earning close to $1.5 million during his racing tenure.

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